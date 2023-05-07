DIKE — Three times, they walked off the track and immediately knelt down as teammates ran to congratulate them.
Hillary Trainor did it twice. Trey Nederhoff did it once.
And three golds went home with the Sumner-Fredericksburg seniors after Thursday’s North Iowa Cedar League championships, hosted by Dike-New Hartford.
Hillary Trainor went 2 for 2, winning the 1,500- and 3,000-meter runs, as the Cougar girls placed ninth with 45 points, three behind Jesup.
“I think it was great to have some fast competition, especially for my open events, as it helped me run well and PR in the 1,500,” said Trainor, who clocked 4 minutes, 54 .21 seconds and won the event by 10 seconds. “As a team we didn’t hold back and went with the competition for the most part. There are still some things that need to be worked on for our relays, but otherwise I think we are ready for next week.”
Trainor won the 3K earlier in the morning, outkicking AGWSR’s Nakia Ollivierre at the end and clocking 10:32.52. She stayed with Ollivierre from the open, and kicked past her with roughly 125 meters to go for a 0.45-second win.
She also anchored the distance medley relay to a silver (4:23.94), pushing back into the top-2 after getting the baton closer to the middle of the pack.
Sumner’s relay crew placed top-5 in all of the sprint relays as well — fourth in the 400 (52.96), fifth in the 800 (1:53.27) and fifth in the sprint medley (2:01.27).
“(Thursday) was definitely a night to go out and compete and compete against non-familiar teams, which is very good for us,” senior Sasha Gitch said after running legs in all four top-5 relays. “I think we had a very positive mindset throughout the whole night because we knew it was competitive, meaning we had the chance to push ourselves and PR.”
Added senior Ava Bernhard: “One thing coach (Dan) Leete talked to us about was ‘going with them,’ which is kinda like keeping up with those who we know would be tough competitors.
“I think it was a pretty strong theme for the night as we challenged some difficult teams. We fought pretty hard, especially following a week with three meets.”
Nederhoff ran a blistering final leg of the distance medley relay himself as the Cougars won by more than two seconds (3:45.47). It served as the boys’ best placement in the relays and overall as they placed 10th with 26 points.
“Our d-med ran great,” Nederhoff said. “Everyone ran their part of the race to their best ability, which resulted in the W. All year long we’ve known that this relay is the one that can take us far.”
“I’m very proud of our team for competing at our conference meet up against some of the best in the state,” senior Kade Mitchell said. “Winning the distance med and getting a new PR in the sprint med (fifth place, 1:39.39) is something that we needed for confidence going into this district meet.”
Mitchell led off the sprint and distance medleys, and placed fourth in the high jump (6-0) after not jumping for a couple weeks because of injury.