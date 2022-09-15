Class 2A opens district play, and Oelwein has an opportunity to turn its season around with its homecoming contest tonight. The Huskies will face three straight sub-.500 district foes. The TigerHawks hope to equal or surpass their 2021 district runner-up placement and begin the venture at homecoming against Waukon.
Sumner begins district play in 1A while West Central and Wapsie Valley look for district wins on the road.
Oelwein (1-2) vs. Jesup (1-2) 7:30 p.m., Husky Stadium
Last week: New Hampton 47, Oelwein 0; Aplington-Parkersburg 72, Jesup 19
Last time out: Oelwein 42, Jesup 20, 2021
Historical matchup: Oelwein, 3-0
News and notes: Jesup sophomore Ryan Treptow has accounted for six of the J-Hawks’ eight touchdowns, and has three interceptions. … Preston Youngblut has run for 154 yards, caught two passes for 34 yards and passed for 19. … Youngblut has made 5 of 8 extra-point kicks and is the J-Hawks primary kicker. … Oelwein has scored 40 or more points in two of its three victories against Jesup. … Josh Ladeburg ran for four touchdowns last season against the J-Hawks. … The Huskies begin a streak of district games with three straight opponents under .500.
West Central (4-0, 2-0) at Clarksville (2-1, 1-0)
7 p.m., Clarksville High School
Last week: West Central 58, Riceville 34; Clarksville 82, GMG 16
Last time out: West Central 54, Clarksville 52, 2021
Historical matchup: West Central, 1-1
News and notes: West Central’s Brandon Cushion leads all classes in rushing touchdowns (19), all-purpose yards (967), two-point conversions (11, 22 points) and solo tackles (34) … Nine hundred and 18 of Clarksville’s 948 yards of offense have come via the run game. … The Indians have scored 18 touchdowns this season, one less than Cushion. … Clarksville has collected four fumble recoveries.
Wapsie Valley (1-2, 1-1) at AGWSR (3-0, 2-0)
7 p.m., Ackley Football Field
Last week: Grundy Center 20, Wapsie Valley 7; AGWSR 28, BCLUW 26
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 42, AGWSR 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Wapsie Valley, 1-0
News and notes: Wapsie’s Casey O’Donnell’s seven touchdown passes are tied for third in Class A. … The Warriors have a balanced offense, with 397 pass yards and 342 rush yards. … Wapsie has six takeaways. … AGWSR has run for 844 yards and 12 scores. … Kaden Abbas averages 7.6 yards per carry. … He also has two interceptions.
North Fayette Valley (3-0) vs. Waukon (0-3)
7:30 p.m., Ron Wymer Field
Last week: North Fayette Valley 78, Postville 0; Crestwood 44, Waukon 20
Last time out: North Fayette Valley 14, Waukon 0
Historical matchup: North Fayette Valley, 7-5
News and notes: Waukon has scored 58 points this season, less than the TigerHawks scored against Postville last week. … Noah Hatlan has thrown 89 passes, good for second in Class 2A. … Nash Pearson’s 19 receptions is fourth in 2A. … NFV’s Nick Koch is fifth in 2A with five punt returns, fourth with 93 return yards and tied for second with a return score. … The TigerHawks have run for 805 yards.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-1) at Postville (0-3)
7 p.m., Postville High School
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg 12, Denver 7; North Fayette Valley 78, Postville 0
Last time out: Sumner-Fredericksburg 75, Postville 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Sumner-Fredericksburg, 8-0
News and notes: S-F’s Ethan Hunt is second in 1A with 4.5 sacks. … Trace Meyer is third in punt return yards (84) and fourth in punt return average (21.0 ypr). … The Cougars have 555 rush yards, 185 more than Postville’s offensive yards. … Postville hasn’t won a football game since Oct. 25, 2019. … Senior QB Harley Check has all three Pirates touchdowns. … Koby Bohr has 138 of Postville’s 224 receiving yards.