It’s coming down to crunch time for a couple area programs. Two weeks remain for Oelwein, North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central to pick up a win and an automatic playoff berth. The Huskies host Wahlert Catholic and NFV hosts Union Community. Sumner heads to Dyersville to face Beckman Catholic in a possible ‘win-and-your-in’ situation.

The Blue Devils host a nonconference game and Wapsie can secure an automatic berth when it hosts North Tama.

