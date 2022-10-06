It’s coming down to crunch time for a couple area programs. Two weeks remain for Oelwein, North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and West Central to pick up a win and an automatic playoff berth. The Huskies host Wahlert Catholic and NFV hosts Union Community. Sumner heads to Dyersville to face Beckman Catholic in a possible ‘win-and-your-in’ situation.
The Blue Devils host a nonconference game and Wapsie can secure an automatic berth when it hosts North Tama.
Oelwein (2-4, 1-2 2A-4) vs. Wahlert Catholic (4-2, 2-1)
7 p.m., Oelwein High School
Last week: Union Community 34, Oelwein 24; Waukon 28, Wahlert 6
Last time out: Wahlert 35, Oelwein 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Wahlert, 1-0
News and notes: Zach Callahan averages 45.6 yards per punt, third best in 2A. … Ryan Brosius has two punt returns for touchdowns, best in 2A, and has 162 punt return yards, good for No. 2. … Brosius has scored as a rusher, receiver, passer, and returner. … Oelwein’s Carter Jeanes is 19 yards away from his career-high 448 passing yards in 2020 with two games to play. … Carson Cox’s 116 receiving yards last week was the Huskies’ most since Josh Ladeburg caught five passes for 132 yards in a loss to Waukon last season. … Ethan DeTemmerman ranks third in 2A with 16 kickoff returns and fifth in interception return yards (70).
West Central (4-3) vs. Central City (5-1)
7 p.m., Steve Milder Field
Last week: Tripoli 62, West Central 24; Central City 65, Springville 13
Last time out: Central City 46, West Central 22, 2020
Historical matchup: West Central, 7-6
News and notes: The Wildcats have won the past seven matchups with the Blue Devils. … Central City’s Aidan Klostermann has accounted for 11 rush TDs, two TD receptions and a TD pass, which is 42 percent of the team’s 33 offensive scores. … The Wildcats have 19 takeaways. … West Central’s Anthony Kephart threw a touchdown in the 2020 game, which Brandon Cushion caught. Cushion also recovered two fumbles and Creighton Houge ran for 38. … Cushion still ranks top 5 among all classes in rushing touchdowns (second, 27), 2-point conversions/points (third, 12/24), all-purpose yards (fifth, 1,629) and rush attempts (fifth, 164).
Wapsie Valley (4-2, 3-0 A-3) vs. North Tama (1-5, 0-4)
7 p.m., Jerry Southmayd Field
Last week: Wapsie Valley 33, Hudson 0; North Linn 42, South Winneshiek 7
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 14, North Tama 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Wapsie Valley, 5-2
News and notes: Wapsie’s Dawson Schmit is second in A with 11 punt returns and third in return yards per punt with 10.5. … The Warriors have five interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. … Three Warrior running backs (minimum 30 attempts) average 7.4 yards per carry or better. … North Tama’s Kolt Knaack is second in pass attempts (207) and third in pass completions (93). He has thrown for 892 yards. … Knaack also has 192 rush yards and two scores. … The RedHawks have three wideouts with a yards per catch average of 9.9 or higher (minimum 15 catches).
North Fayette Valley (4-2, 1-2 2A-4) vs. Union Community (2-4, 2-1)
7:30 p.m., Ron Wymer Field
Last week: North Fayette Valley 70, Jesup 21; Union Community 34, Oelwein 24
Last time out: North Fayette Valley 27, Union Community 21
Historical matchup: Tied, 3-3
News and notes: Union’s Joren Fisher is top in 2A with 459 kickoff return yards and second with 17 kickoff returns. Fisher is fourth with 1,136 all-purpose yards.… The Knights can clinch an automatic playoff berth tonight with a win, and NFV can move closer toward one with a win. … The TigerHawks have won two consecutive games in the series. … Ayden Burrow is third in 2A with 10.1 yards per carry. … Lincoln Aeschliman is third in kickoffs (39) and fourth in kickoff yards (1,826)
Sumner-Fredericksburg (3-3, 1-2 1A-4) at Beckman Catholic (4-2, 1-2)
7:15 p.m., Beckman Catholic High School
Last week: Cascade 33, Sumner-Fredericksburg 14; Columbus Catholic 41, Beckman Catholic 13
Last time out: Beckman Catholic 28, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Beckman Catholic, 3-1
News and notes: Sumner’s Ethan Hunt is tied for third with 5.5 sacks, while teammate Achilles Quigley is tied for fifth with five. … Trace Meyer is fourth with 150 punt return yards. … Meyer has 82 return yards. … Sumner has five interceptions, with three returned for touchdowns. … Beckman’s Nick Wulfekuhle is fourth in 2A with 123 rush attempts, and first in the class with a 97-yard TD. … Trent Aerns has a class-best four field goals made in a class-best five attempts.