DES MOINES — Bridge construction on I-80 over the Raccoon River is creating dangerous conditions for paddlers. Warning signs are posted at some of the river accesses.
Check the Iowa Department of Natural Resources interactive paddling map (www.iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Canoeing-Kayaking/Where-to-Paddle) to plan paddling trips and avoid bridge construction areas.
Stay away from strainers and sweepers—wood or branch piles—deadly hazards that can pull a paddler under or pin them underwater. These are usually found on outside river bends where currents are strongest, but can be found anywhere on rivers including at the base of bridge piers.
Iowa DNR offers the following safety tips to paddlers:
Wear a properly-fitted life
jacket at all times while on the water, regardless of your swimming ability. Kids 12 and under must wear a life jacket at all times when underway on a recreational vessel on any Iowa water. It’s also law that those 13 and over, if not wearing their life jacket, must have a life jacket on board a canoe, kayak or paddleboard.
Check river flow rates (https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ia/nwis/current/?type=flow.) Paddle with a group, not by yourself.
Tell a friend or loved one where you will be paddling, including what access to what access, and when you are expected to return. It will be easier to find you if you need help.
Pack plenty of water to stay hydrated. Wear light, loose fitting clothing that dries quickly. Wear a hat, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen.
Bring along a dry bag with a set of extra clothes you can change into if you get wet, a first-aid kit and a protected cell phone or weather radio.
Explore the Iowa DNR’s water trail map library (iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Canoeing-Kayaking/Water-Trail-Maps-Brochures) for individual water trail maps, including access points and some history information.
Learn to Hunt opens registration for dove hunting and wingshooting workshop
The DNR is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook mourning doves to individuals who have little to no dove hunting experience.
The workshop is Aug. 4, from 6-9 p.m. at the Butch Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City. Participants will learn basic strategies for hunting mourning doves such as proper equipment, where to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook them. The workshop also includes shooting techniques and time on the gun range for those looking to improve their shooting skills.
“This workshop will provide participants the skills and knowledge necessary to begin hunting doves, including techniques to field dress and cook this lean and healthy protein,” program coordinator Jamie Cook said.
The workshop is designed for participants 18 and older. The cost is $35. For information on the workshop and to begin the registration process, go to https://tinyurl.com/4ks9csjh. Space is limited so be sure to register right away. The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.