It takes the effort of a whole team to be successful. Success can be defined in many ways — a victory is not requisite. Standout efforts occur across the spectrum during a game or a week of action.
The Daily Register looks forward to recognizing work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for athletes of the week from Sept. 4-Sept. 9.
Cross-Country
Boys
Aiden Brady, Wapsie Valley: The sophomore placed 28th at the Starmont Invitational in 18 minutes, 19.8 seconds and helped lead the Warriors to third place in the 1A division.
Benjamin Driscoll, Oelwein: The senior placed 16th at the Starmont Invitational in 17:49.89 and helped lead the Huskies to fifth place in the 2A-4A division.
Conall Sauser, Oelwein: The junior won the Starmont Invitational in 16:27.82.
Caleb Schunk, Oelwein: The junior placed 15th at the Starmont Invitational in 17:45.28.
Aidan Shannon, Wapsie Valley: The senior placed second at the Starmont Invitational in 16:29.72.
Girls
Lauren Krogmann, Starmont-West Central: The freshman placed third at the Starmont Invitational in 19:27.8.
Braelynn Meyer, NFV: The junior placed 37th at the Starmont Invitational in 22:16.22 and helped lead the TigerHawks to ninth place in the 2A-4A division.
Ashlynn Sauser, Oelwein: The freshman placed 66th at the Starmont Invitational in 23:29.94 and led the Huskies to 12th place.
Jaci Snyder, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The freshman placed 24th at the Starmont Invitational in 21:46.04 to help lead the Cougars to third place.
Hillary Trainor, S-F: The senior placed second at the Starmont Invitational in 18:29.73.
Football
Kanen Decker, Wapsie Valley: The junior passed for 91 yards, ran for 66 and two touchdowns, and made six tackles in a 27-0 win.
Caleb DeTemmerman, Oelwein: The sophomore caught five passes for 79 yards and a score in a 58-6 loss.
Noah Henderson, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The junior ran for 50 yards and two scores, caught two passes for 28 yards and a TD, made two tackles, ran back 118 yards during kickoffs and punts, with a 58-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, and made one punt for 34 yards in a 58-6 win.
Edde Gonzalez, West Central: The senior tailback/linebacker ran for 26 yards and a TD, caught one pass for six yards and made four tackles in a 50-7 loss.
Anthony King, Starmont: The senior ran for 43 yards, caught two passes for 13 yards, made four tackles, snagged one interception, and ran back 59 yards during kickoffs and punts in a 27-0 loss.
Traeton Sauerbrei, Wapsie Valley: The senior ran for 165 yards and two scores, caught a pass for 22 yards, snagged two interceptions and made two tackles.
Jaxon Willems, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior caught two passes for 69 yards and a score, ran for 31 yards, made 8.5 tackles and two sacks, and went 8 for 8 on extra points.
Kyler White, North Fayette Valley: The junior ran for 64 yards and a TD, caught two passes for 18 yards and a TD, and ran back 38 yards during kickoffs and punts in a 35-14 loss.
Volleyball
Natalie Crandall, Oelwein: The senior collected 25 digs, 24 kills, six aces, three blocks and two assists as the Huskies went 4-3.
Peyton Curley, Wapsie Valley: The junior collected 41 digs, 13 assists, seven aces and a block as the Warriors went 3-2.
Keelie Curtis, Starmont: The senior collected 35 assists, 18 digs, 17 kills and four aces as the Stars went 1-1.
Isabelle Elliott, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior collected 69 kills, 26 digs, five assists and two aces as the Cougars went 2-3.
Brooklyn Hoey, North Fayette Valley: The senior collected 35 digs, 11 kills, 4,5 blocks, four assists and three aces as the TigerHawks went 1-3.
Lainee Reisner, Oelwein: The junior collected 40 digs, 22 kills and 10 aces.
Faith Steinbronn, West Central: The junior collected 47 kills, 26 digs, three aces and a block as the Blue Devils went 0-7.
Zoey Rhea, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior collected 32 digs, four assists, three aces and one kill.
Taylor Schneider, Wapsie Valley: The freshman collected 24 kills and three blocks.