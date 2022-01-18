LA PORTE CITY – Drip. Drip. Drip. Drip.
Mason Harter and Casey O’Donnell didn’t feel their team had full control until the second half of the contest. Wapsie Valley scored 39 points of its 68-36 North Iowa Cedar League East victory against Union Community in the latter 16 minutes, as well as holding the Knights to 13 second-half points.
“We just turned it up in the second half,” junior forward Mason Harter said. “Some people couldn’t miss. Good defense. Fast breaks. Pushed the court.”
The visitors, however, led from moment one of the contest — Harter tipped the ball to Casey O’Donnell for a Fastbreak layup five seconds in — and slowly expanded their lead as the game clock continued to roll through the first three quarters.
The lead was just three (18-15) after eight minutes and was six (29-23) at halftime as Andrew Westpfahl’s steal and layup pushed it to multiple possessions.
It grew to nine (39-30) on Aiden Jans’ second 3-pointer. Consecuitve buckets from Harter in 20 seconds put Wapsie (9-3, 4-0) up 12 (45-33) and it was 49-35 going into the fourth.
Union (5-7, 1-4) scored just one point in the fourth on a split from the foul line a minute and 20 seconds into the frame. It was 54-36 at that point and head coach Marty McKowen emptied his bench shortly thereafter.
“We started off slow,” O’Donnell said. “The tempo in the second half was a lot better than the first. Fixed our mistakes that we talked about at halftime, and that helped us.
“We talked about staying strong with the ball and that’s what helped us. Shot-faking and taking it instead of throwing the ball up.”
McKowen concurred.
“We took better and smarter shots,” the coach said. “We’ve been doing a ton of work on dribble penetration, if we don’t have an uncontested layup, using better power and jump stops.
“We didn’t do that in the first half and therefore we missed our shots. In the second half, we jumped-stopped and were stronger with the basketball. It was much better.”
Harter scored 19 as one of three in double figures for the Warriors. O’Donnell and Westpfahl added 10 apiece while Jans scored nine on three 3s. Wapsie scored 14 points off 13 offensive rebounds and balanced six turnovers with five steals.