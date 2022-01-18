LA PORTE CITY — Start sour.
Finish sweet.
Wapsie Valley overcame a first quarter in which it missed its first nine shots and trailed by three to roll past Union Community, 41-26, in a North Iowa Cedar League East victory Monday.
“We started off a little bit slow. Like lot a slow,” sophomore forward Reagan Barnes said. “And we all knew it. (Coach Kayla Ott) just told us, ‘We have to get it together.’ We all came together, communicated more and we started to hit our shots. It worked from then on out.”
Added classmate Kate Risse, “Going from three days off for us was tough. We knew we started off shaky there.”
The Warriors (8-7, 3-1) knotted the game at 9 in the second quarter on Risse’s 3-pointer and utilized it to kick off a brief 7-0 spurt for a 13-9 advantage. Another nine-point push — two Peyton Curley free throws, a 3 from Lydia Imbrogno and putbacks from Mary Bodensteiner and Sydney Matthias — saw the visitors jump ahead 22-11.
A Bodensteiner 3 gave Wapsie a 25-13 halftime lead against the Knights (3-9, 1-4), but the home team closed the gap by four early in the third quarter. It bumped back up to 11 (28-17) off a Liza Riordan putback for the visitors and remained double digits the rest of the way.
“Once we got back into it, we settled in well,” Barnes said. “‘This is how we’re supposed to play basketball.’ We started being smarter and stayed aggressive. We stopped fouling as much.”
Ott called for an open gym Saturday after Friday’s games were canceled. Not everyone showed up. Four players also missed Monday’s contest.
“Some of the girls have other obligations going on on the weekend,” Ott said. “Some of them showed up (to open gym), some of them didn’t. We just can’t not show up.
“So, we have to come early before school to shoot before school or while we’re waiting for a bus, if a gym’s open, get up some extra shots. It’s a learning experience for everyone.”
The Warriors sluggishness wasn’t limited to a 2 for 16 shooting performance during the first eight minutes. They picked up several first-half fouls and at one point had Barnes, Imbrogno and Matthias all on the bench with two fouls apiece.
The 21-point second
quarter turned things around.
“They have the perseverance in them,” Ott said. “But we learned a lesson — we have to come in and put extra time in. It looks like I’m going to have to put my foot down for them to realize they have to put in the time to continue to grow.”
Bodensteiner scored 11 and Imbrogno chipped in nine. Risse garnered six on a pair of 3s. Wapsie grabbed 15 offensive rebounds and netted 11 points off them and went 7 for 13 from the free-throw line.
“We definitely started off really shaky,” Risse said. “Once Kayla kind of lit into us, we knew we had to step it up.”
“And we kind of lit into each other, too,” Barnes quickly interjected. “We knew we had to pick up the pace.”