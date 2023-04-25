Jaylin May panted, “I’ve never run an open 200 before.”
Aidan Shannon shrugged off his 1,600-meter victory, instead focusing on his 800 win.
All that glitters is gold (lettering).
And black (backgrounds).
Wapsie Valley collected 15 wins and 326 points between its boys and girls teams in sweeping to the Warrior Relays on Monday in Oelwein. The boys accumulated 150 points and bested Oelwein by 28 while the girls racked up 176 and topped North Fayette Valley by 75.
“Overall, it was a really good night for our team,” girls head coach Duane Foster said. Noted boys head coach Justin Davie, “It was the first time since a district meet in 2010 the boys and girls have won a meet together. We had a lot of great performances. A number of PR’s but also guys with a tough workload performing very, very well.”
One of the guys was Shannon, who won the 800-meter run (2 minutes, 3.9 seconds), 1,600 (4:46.4) and anchored the runner-up shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.6, 1.2 seconds behind).
“I really wanted to beat Conall (Sauser),” Shannon said of the Husky distance standout. “That was my goal for the 800. My goal was 2:03, actually, and then it became I wanted to beat Conall because I knew our times were close.
“I haven’t done shuttle in a long time, kind of taken a break. Then I went and ran the best I’ve ever run, ever. So that was good. I think that motivated me to run faster today.”
Weston Schares was the other individual winner, claiming the 200 in 24.09 (0.11 ahead) and running legs in the winning distance medley relay (3:55.55) and winning 400 relay (45.77). The 1,600 relay won by two seconds (3:47.6) for the last victory.
The Warriors corralled five silvers and three bronzes. They went 1-3 in the 800, 2-3 in the 400 and 1-4 in the 200 and picked up a lot of lower-ranked points, as well.
“I think as a team we ran very well,” Ian Buzynski said. “All of our handoffs looked very smooth, which is great to see heading into the final stretch of the season. It’s always fun to win your home meet, especially when all the fans come out to support us.”
The girls won all but one relay, snagging the 400, 800, 1,600, 3,200 and distance medley races.
Ava VanDaele joked she “started that puppy, ended that puppy” after being the lead for the 3,200 relay and anchor for the distance medley. The 3,200 dropped its season-best time of 10:21.15.
“That was crazy,” VanDaele added. “Brylee (Bellis)was like, ‘We need to cut some time off.’ (I was told the time was) 10:21, and I’m like, ‘Whoa.’ I was on cloud nine. I ran my all-time PR and we had Kylee Moulds cut five seconds off, (and) Brylee ran a 2:28.”
Hannah Knight won the 100, leading a 1-2 finish with LeeAnn Oltrogge (13-18-13.67) and ran legs of the 800 relay win, sprint medley runner-up and anchored the 400 relay win.
“My block starts have been getting better coming out of the 100 and our four-by-two, we’re mixing it up, people-wise, and in positions, trying to see what works for us,” she said. “I thought that went well.”
Isabel LaRue won the long jump 14 feet, 6.5 inches) and led a 1-3 finish with Jaylin May.
“I’m pretty happy. This was the first meet I (felt that I) started to jump better,” LaRue said. “I kept my speed really well and was getting my knees through, which helped to be able to get further.”
May led the sprint medley and 400 relay (52.21), and won the open 200 (27.9)
“I was so nervous in the blocks,” she said. “I started off, and I could just hear them all coming behind me. So, I was like, ‘Oh, I need to speed up faster.’
“So, then I just gave it my all the rest of the stretch.”
Austin Franck won the 100 hurdles in 17.7 seconds, 0.16 ahead of Oelwein’s Kinzie See. The North Iowa Cedar League foes led a 1-5 finish, with Franck, Kate Risse and Kalle Voy going 1-3-5 and See and Haydin Becker going 2-4. Franck, Risse and Voy were placed next to each other in the blocks.
“It was different, but it was good having them all by me,” Franck said. “It makes good competition, makes it fun.”