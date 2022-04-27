Enough is enough.
Morgan Albers and Laney Smith gave up the first point of game 10 during their second set against Decorah on Tuesday.
Oelwein’s No. 3 doubles team pulled back within
15-all, then 30-all. Then Smith hit a winner for a
40-30 lead and Albers closed out the game with a winner. Her forehand shot gave the pair a 6-3, 6-4 victory and Oelwein’s only match against the Vikings in an 8-1 loss.
“I just wanted to be done, get a win in our book,” Smith said.
Added Albers, “We didn’t want to play a tiebreaker. Those stink.”
This was after the Huskies pair led the set by three games and saw their margin thin to one. They led second set 3-2, then 5-2.
“I feel like we were just forcing it, just make stupid mistakes,” Alber said of dropping the eighth and ninth games. “We knew we had to win.”
The pair led the opening set 3-0 and 4-2.
Albers and Smith’s win was the lone tally for the Huskies in the 8-1 loss. It marked just the third individual match win for the Huskies (0-5) and the first doubles triumph of the season.
“They did a great job. They worked well
together, as always,” head coach Heather Brown said.
Facing a Decorah lineup that was missing four of its six top players, that doubles win highlighted what Brown noted was an improved Oelwein effort from the Vikings’ 9-0 win April 11.
The No. 2 doubles team of Danielle Gerstenberger and Molly Trumblee led the second set 3-0, ending the third game on Gerstenberger’s ace. The pair led the second set 4-2 before falling.
At No. 1 singles, senior Kaylie Stewart got her first crack at the No. 1 spot. Stewart began the season at No. 3, but won a pair of challenges in the past week to move from No. 3 to No. 2 for a match, then No. 1 before Tuesday.
Stewart had a handfuls of opportunities to claim individual games with one-point leads here and there and even grabbed three games in falling, 6-1, 6-3.
After the sixth game of the first set was pushed to deuce, Stewart won a point for advantage then claimed the game with a winner to push the set to a seventh game.
She led the second set 2-1 but was broken in the fourth game and played from behind after that. Stewart closed the deficit to 3-2 and 4-3 but could get no closer.
“It was definitely a lot different than playing a 3 seed or 2 seed,” she said. “It’s a big change to go up to that level, but it was fun. I think that it was OK. I think with more practice and play at that level, I might be more comfortable with it.”
Stewart (2-3) has the program’s lone singles wins. She is 1-2 at No. 3, 1-0 at No. 2 and 0-1 at No. 1.
“It was like, ‘Hey, maybe I can go up.’ It was the want to be up and try to win that pushed me to challenge,” Stewart said. “It’s putting in the effort, doing the challenges. Actually doing them — coming in and saying, ‘Hey, let’s challenge today.’”
Brown’s eyes widened when asked about Stewart’s ascension: “She’s earned her spot up through challenges and is looking great.”