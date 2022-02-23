ARLINGTON — Limit turnovers.
With 6 minutes, 18 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Wapsie Valley senior wing Gunner Meyer stepped to the free throw line, Warriors student section and bench to his left.
He split the foul shots to give his team a two-point lead in the Class 1A Substate 3 semifinal against Edgewood-Colesburg on Tuesday at Starmont.
Five minutes later, the Vikings’ Mason Ashline stepped to his own free throw line after sinking a jumper in the paint. Ashline missed the foul shot, but Edgewood led by 13 at that point and went on to beat Wapsie, 48-33, to advance to the Substate championship Saturday at West Delaware.
Meyer’s 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in the Warriors’ season stanched the bleeding. Between his free throw make and the 3, Wapsie committed five turnovers that led directly to nine points for Edgewood-Colesburg (21-3).
Limit turnovers.
“Turnovers and offensive rebounds hurt us,” Wapsie valley head coach Marty McKowen said. “The two things I told you going into the game we had to do was not turn the ball over and not give up offensive rebounds. We did both. Therefore, we got beat.”
Wapsie Valley (17-6) committed 23 turnovers in total, with nine of them leading directly to 17 Ed-Co points. The Warriors also gave the ball away four times off inbound plays, including two offensive fouls.
“That’s our game. Our defense leads to a lot of our offense,” Edgewood-Colesburg head coach Justin Olind said. “These guys just played their tails off on the defensive end.
“We played super-smart tonight, I thought, with the ball. We had a couple turnovers here and there but overall these guys did exactly what we wanted to do — moved the ball, found the open guys, made some good shots.”
Edgewood had four offensive rebounds and got one point off them.
The final six minutes marred what was a close, tight contest. Neither team’s style is a draw-it-out, run-the-clock halfcourt style, according to both coaches, but Edgewood settled into that frame from the opening possession and Wapsie played along.
“We knew Wapsie was going to hustle back, use their size to limit us getting to the rim,” Olind said. “We wanted to push when we could, but if it wasn’t there we were going to make them work on the defensive end. Just get a good look against them is what we really wanted to do.
“We wanted to go fast, but we also had to be patient. Patient won out tonight.”
The Vikings led 7-2 with three minutes left in the opening stanza before Wapsie reeled off consecutive scores — Parker Landsgard’s layup and a Casey O’Donnell putback — to draw within one. Later, Meyer evened the score at 9-all on three free throws before Connor Putz sank a 3 at the buzzer.
Edgewood led 15-11 on a Korey Putz 3 and later 18-13 on an Ashline 3. Michael Mann II hit a 3 for the Warriors to close the gap and a Landsgard score from the paint leveled the score at 18.
A Jack Wiskus layup with half a minute before halftime gave Edgewood a two-point edge.
“That was their gameplan, it obviously wasn’t ours,” McKowen said. “Their gameplan was to make sure they worked the ball around, worked it around, worked it around. In the second half, we had to play man-to-man, which we haven’t done a lot this year. Obviously, we gave up some easies.”
It was 20-20 on a Mason Harter drop-in and 22-22 on O’Donnell’s layup with five minutes left in the third before Wapsie hit a drought. Both teams did, somewhat, as Edgewood’s lead was just 27-22 when Harter hit a basket for a 27-24 deficit late in the third quarter.
Meyer took over as the fourth started, scoring four in the opening 1:15 for Wapsie’s first lead (28-27) of the contest. Thirty seconds later, his split from the line gave the Warriors a two-point edge.
McKowen’s team couldn’t build on that spurt.
Korey Putz scored 14 and Konnor added 13 for the Vikings. Ashline chipped in with 11.
“I think Wapsie’s always got a heck of a ballclub,” Olind said. “That could have gone either way tonight.”
Meyer scored 14 while Harter and Landsgard added six apiece. O’Donnell netted four and Mann II chipped in his 3.
Meyer grabbed seven rebounds in his final game for Wapsie. Landsgard snared three steals in his last appearance.
Harter blocked four shots.
Cael Gray, Aiden Jans, Gibsen Kane and Mann also graduate.
“I’m sad for the seniors. It’s never fun for them, being their last game,” McKowen said. “I’m thankful for everything they’ve done for the program.”