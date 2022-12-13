MAYNARD — Four minutes and 52 seconds.
West Central’s Creighton Houge scored on a layup with 50 seconds left in the third quarter to level the scoreline.
It was the last Blue Devils basket until Brooks Ingels’ 3-pointer with 3:18 remaining in Monday night’s game against Waterloo Christian.
Four minutes and 52 seconds.
“It’s tough,” head coach Darin Lockard said. “You have to be really good on defense if you’re not scoring for five minutes of game time.”
The host clambered back under a double-digit deficit a couple times in the final three minutes, but ultimately lost, 59-45, as the Regents (5-1) sank 12 of 14 free throws in the final two minutes as the Blue Devils (1-3) traded free throw attempts for shot attempts on their side.
After closing within 47-40, West Central went 1 for 5 from the floor, missing two 3-pointers, and 2 for 4 from the foul line.
Head coach Darin Lockard noted losing a four-point third-quarter lead, however, and two large second-half scoring droughts were the larger picture.
Houge’s layup with 5:46 left in the third put the host ahead, 33-27, and was the last of consecutive scores from Lockard’s club.
West Central didn’t score for nearly five minutes, then added the latter drought.
“Part of being consistent on offense is being able to score a bucket,” Lockard said. “Finding a leader that can get us a bucket or two or get to the line for some free throws to move us off that number we’re stuck on. It’s still kind of early in the year, and I think we’re going to keep putting together a consistent effort on both ends.”
The Regents’ Drew Wagner put up 27 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.
Aaron Zwack added 17 points, five assists and two steals and Calvin Rowenhorst chipped in six rebounds, five steals and four assists.
Lockard saw more progress Monday and is re-energized by the team’s past two games. West Central has averaged 48 points in the split, pushing its scoring average from the 32.5 points in its first two losses.
It shot 42 percent Monday against Waterloo Christian and spread 38 points across Houge (13), Ingels (13), and Brandon Cushion (12).
Ingels added eight assists, five rebounds and two steals while Brandon and Nolan Cushion and John Tyler added two assists and two steals apiece.
“it’s good to have three people in double-digits; I think we can be very balanced in scoring,” Lockard said. “I’m dang proud of our effort. Our guys played hard. We played hard as a team.”