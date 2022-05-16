Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore second baseman for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks went 24-28 (14-15 NSIC). Jeanes played in 13 games this season and went 1 for 5 with an RBI, three runs and two walks.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and freshman pitcher for Wartburg College. The Knights are 30-12 (9-7 American Rivers Conference) and were the A-R-C championship. Lape has not pitched this season.
Wartburg plays Millikin University in the NCAA Division III tournament Super Regional on Thursday
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman infielder for Simpson College. The Storm went 19-18 (4-12 A-R-C). Meyer played in six games and scored four runs.
Track and field
Abby Boehm is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman thrower for South Dakota State University.
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa. She placed third in the shot put (15.44 meters) and 14th in the discus (41.11) at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships last weekend at Drake University.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. He placed seventh in the 110-meter hurdles (14.7
seconds) at the Missouri Valley Conference Championships last weekend at Drake University.
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and sophomore for Wartburg. She placed 11th in the 400 hurdles (1:10.31) 13th in the 100 hurdles (17.2) at the American Rivers Conference Championships last weekend
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a
freshman for Wartburg.
The Knights participate in a pair of meets Thursday, pone at Wisconsin-La Crosse and the NCAA Last Chance meet in Rock, Island, Ill.
Tyler Lienau is a Jesup graduate and Iowa senior thrower. He placed 14th in the discus (50.29) at the Big Ten Championships.
The Hawkeyes head to the NCAA West Regional
Preliminaries from May 25-28.
Emily Treptow is a Jesup graduate and junior distance runner for Memphis.