Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelweindailyregister.com.
Golf
Mariah Nuss is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Northern Iowa. The Panthers placed seventh at the Stampede at the Creek. Nuss did not participate.
UNI participates at the Missouri Valley Championships from Sunday-Tuesday in St. Louis, Mo.
Jacob Maloch is an Oelwein graduate and junior for Upper Iowa. Maloch carded a 233 to tie for 90th as the Peacocks placed 18th as a team at The Mule hosted by Central Missouri on April 4-5.
UIU participates in the NSIC Championships Thursday through Saturday in Blue Springs, Mo.
Softball
Carley Jeanes is an Oelwein graduate and sophomore second baseman for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks are 15-16 (6-5 NSIC) and have lost two in a row. Jeanes has played in eight games this season and is 0 for 4 with an RBI and two walks.
UIU plays at Wayne State College today in a doubleheader.
Kennedy Lape is an Oelwein graduate and freshman pitcher for Wartburg College. The Knights are 18-8 (5-3 NSIC). Lape has not pitched this season.
Wartburg hosted Loras Thursday and hosts Central today.
Abby Meyer is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman infielder for Simpson College. The Storm is 17-10 (2-4 A-R-C). Meyer has played in five games and scored four runs.
Simpson plays at Coe on Saturday.
Track and field
Abby Boehm is a North Fayette Valley graduate and freshman thrower for South Dakota State University. The Jackrabbits have participated in multiple outdoor meets, but results are not available.
Marin Ehler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a senior thrower for Northern Iowa. She won the shot put (14.69 meters) and placed fifth in the hammer throw (51.06) at the KT Woodman Classic in Wichita, Kan.
Riley Little is a Wapsie Valley graduate and senior sprinter for Northern Iowa. He did not participate in the meet.
Trevor Sauerbrei is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman sprinter for Northern Iowa. He did not participate in the meet.
The Panthers participate in the Jim Duncan Invitational today and Saturday in De Moines.
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and sophomore for Wartburg.
She placed fourth in the 400 hurdles (1 minute, 10.31 seconds) at the Loras Easter Mid-Week meet Wednesday.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Wartburg. He placed 22nd in the javelin (36.86) at the Ashton May Invitational in LaCrosse, Wis., and
The Knights participate at the Wisconsin-Platteville Invitational Thursday and today.
Tyler Lienau is a Jesup graduate and Iowa senior thrower. Lienau did not participate in the latest scheduled meets.
The Hawkeyes participate at the Bryan Clay Invitational from Wednesday through Saturday in Azuza, Calif.
Emily Treptow is a Jesup graduate and junior distance runner for Memphis. Treptow placed 38th (18:56.13) in the 5,000 at the Joey Walker Invitational in Oxford, Miss.
The Tigers participate in the War Eagle Invitational in Auburn, Ala., this weekend.