Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Basketball
Jacob King is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore for Cornell. The Rams (14-11, 12-4 Midwest Conference) have won three in a row.
James Stimson is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Cornell. Stimson has one offensive rebound and one steal.
The Rams begin Midwest Conference tournament play against Monmouth on Friday in Jacksonville, Ill.
Gunner Meyer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Upper Iowa. He is redshirting for fellow Wapsie alum and UIU head coach Brooks McKowen.
The Peacocks (16-12, 13-9 NSIC) have won three in a row and claimed a share of the NSIC South division championship Saturday in Fayette with a last-second, 86-84 comeback win.
Upper Iowa is the South Division’s No. 2 seed in the upcoming NSIC tournament. The Peacocks earned a bye in the first round and await the winner of the University of Minnesota-Duluth—Minnesota State game Wednesday. UIU’s quarterfinal game is at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at The Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.
Cassidy Pagel is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (10-17, 6-16) have lost two in a row.
Pagel has scored 66 points, grabbed 50 rebounds, snagged eight assists and blocked three shots in 20 games. She is 26 for 67 from the field and 14 for 22 from the free-throw line.
UIU plays Northern State at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Aberdeen during the NSIC tournament.
Kenlin Schmitt is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman at Luther College. The Norse (13-12, 8-8 A-R-C) beat Dubuque, 54-52, to end the regular season. Schmitt has scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds and snagged one steal in six games. She is 4 for 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.
Luther plays tonight at Coe top open the A-R-C playoffs.
Track and field
Carson Lienau is a Jesup graduate and a freshman at Northern Iowa.
The Panthers compete in the Missouri Valley Conference indoor championships Feb. 26-27 in Chicago.
Hailey Eitzenhefer is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She placed fourth as a member of the 3,200-meter relay (13 minutes, 36.16 seconds), fourth as a member of the distance medley relay (14:13.71) and fifth as a member of the 1,600 relay (4:21.98) as the RedTails placed third at the NJCAA Region XI championships Friday-Saturday in Storm Lake.
Austin Langreck is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. Langreck placed third as a member of the distance medley relay (11:14.62) and fourth as a member of the 3,200 relay (9:20.35).
Sydnie Martin is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. Martin placed second in the 800 (2:39) and was a member of the distance medley relay and 1,600 relay.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. He placed ninth in the 3K (9:20.01).
Maddi Vawter is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Hawkeye Community College. She placed 13th in the 60 meters (8.58) and 14th in the 200 (29:19).
Ryin Lehmann is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a junior at Wartburg. She placed 13th in the 60 meters (10.72) and 29th in the 200 (29.73) Saturday at the Liz Wuertz Indoor Invite.
Brody Stark is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a sophomore at Wartburg. He placed 16th in the long jump (16 feet, 8.75 inches; 5.1 meters) and 39th in the 60 meters (7.86) Saturday at the Liz Wuertz Indoor Invite.
The Knights are at the A-R-C meet Feb. 24-25 in Storm Lake.
Malayna Kiel is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman at Southwest Minnesota State.
The Mustangs are at the NSIC Indoor Championships on Friday in Mankato, Minn.
Wrestling
Jordan Baumler is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt senior 285-pounder for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (10-5, 6-3 NSIC) won, 21-14, at Mankato State.
Baumler is 9-5 on the season.
Gunner Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and redshirt junior 165-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 9-6 on the season.
Donny Schmit is a Wapsie Valley graduate and redshirt senior 141-pounder for Upper Iowa. He is 5-2 on the season.
The Peacocks wrestle at the NCAA Super Region V Championships on Saturday in Aberdeen, S.D.
Treyce Ensign is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman at Ellsworth Community College.
Treyten Steffen is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a junior 197-pounder for Cornell. The Rams (9-3) have won five dual matches in a row.
Steffen is 18-10 on the season.
The Rams wrestle at the Lower Midwest Region Championships on Friday-Saturday in Roanoke, Va.