FAIRBANK — Hailey Eitzenhefer has wanted to run in college for a long time.
Her recruitment came together rather quickly.
The Wapsie Valley senior completed it Monday by signing a National Letter of Intent with Hawkeye Community College. She joins teammate Sydnie Martin, who signed with the RedTails on Friday, as two of a few area athletes matriculating to Waterloo.
“It hasn’t been an easy road for her to get here with having pretty bad allergies and nasal surgery and other injuries and illnesses,” Warriors head cross-country coach and Eitzenhefer’s stepfather Justin Davie said. “As a parent, I’m proud of her for persevering. This is something she’s wanted for a long time.”
Hawkeye director of cross-country and track & field Tyler Mulder spoke with Davie about the pair at the state cross-country meet.
“I didn’t realize the (family) connection with Justin until (later),” Mulder said. “It was fun to have (Eitzenhefer) out on the visit; her and Sydnie were very personable, inquisitive.
“To me, it showed they are passionate about track and running and continuing athletics in college. They seem to be very well-rounded, and I’m excited to see our team grow and get bigger for next year.”
Eitzenhefer placed 141st at the 1A state cross-country meet in 26 minutes, 11.43 seconds after helping the Warriors reach state for the first time in two decades. She placed 36th (24:43.8) at the Clayton Ridge state qualifying meet and 62nd (25:46.3) at the North Iowa Cedar League race.
During the 2020 track season, her top time in the 400-meter dash was 1:07.98 and she was part of a 400 an 800-relay crew that clocked 53.85 and 1:53.77 as their top times.
“They’re going to do great things,” girls head track coach Duane Foster said. “Hopefully they’re ready for an exciting senior year and I’m proud of both of them for what they’ve accomplished here and what they will do in the future.”
Eitzenhefer noted the process seemed quick but she’s glad it’s done.
“I know (Syd and I) both really excited, especially to start off together,” Eitzenhefer said. “Going into it, we’ll have each other and even while we’re creating new relationships with other teammates.”