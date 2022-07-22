A craving.
Sumner-Fredericksburg outside hitter Isabelle Elliott was disappointed with how the Cougars’ season ended — a five-set loss in the regional championship to Osage, where the Cougars led in the fourth game before things were turned around.
Elliott was present on signing day for teammate Morgan Brandt, who inked her name on a piece of paper to play college volleyball at Iowa State. Highly recruited statewide and regionally herself, Elliott thought of trying to run it back in a couple years with her now-former setter and close friend.
“With the way last year ended, I wanted to play with Morgan even more,” Elliott said Wednesday.
Yet one photo tells the true tale.
It’s a snapshot of a very small, very blue-eyed Elliott with a pair of ribbons in her hair. One is yellow, one is purple. Elliott also wears a toddler-sized University of Northern Iowa cheerleader uniform.
That photo was part of a three-photo slideshow Elliott posted Wednesday on social media while announcing her commitment to play volleyball for head coach Bobbi Petersen and the Panthers.
“I’ve always loved UNI,” Elliott said. “I knew if I kept talking to other coaches, UNI would still have my heart at this point. So, I just said ‘I’m committed.’”
Elliott had offers from Loyola University (Chicago) and the University of South Dakota, and drew interest from the Cyclones. She also drew interest from a couple Division I programs outside the region, but Elliott felt they were too far away from home and “I didn’t really show interest back.”
“I loved the family environment UNI has and the coaches, the people involved with the program,” Elliott added.
Teammates and supporters quickly congratulated the 6-foot multisport athlete and showered her with praise on social media.
“Isabelle has always had the dream of playing volleyball past high school,” classmate and libero Alivia Lange said. “I grew up playing with her and I always knew that dream would someday come true. She has put in so much work and had the mindset of ‘I can always improve.’
“I’m so, so, so fortunate to play with Belle and call her on of my best friends. She is going to do big things.”
Elliott recently helped guide her club team, Six Pack Volleyball Club, to a runner-up finish at the Girls Junior National Championships in Indianapolis. The 16 & Under Six Pack team went 10-1 in the National Division, losing only in the championship by a 16-25, 25-23, 15-9 score. Elliott and Cougar teammate Morgan Block were part of the team.
“The coaching staff at Six Pack is so excited that Belle has found a great fit to continue her academic and athletic career at UNI,” 16U head coach Megan Timmins said. “She is a true small-town Iowa kid that will fit in perfectly with the UNI family atmosphere and gritty culture.”
Elliott was named to the North Iowa Cedar League East first team after putting down 380 kills, 37 total blocks, 24 aces, nine assists and 181 digs in 2021. She played all 98 sets for Sumner (34-7) while posting a .304 hitting percentage and 92 percent serving clip.
“Coming into high school, Belle pushed herself as hard as she could.,” Lange said. “Hours were spent in the gym before practice even started and she always wanted to stay after, too.”
Elliott collected 316 kills, 261 digs, 47 aces and seven assists in 34 matches for S-F (27-8) in 2020. She had a .240 attack percentage and served 88.8 percent.
“Belle continues to improve consistently because of an incredible work ethic and desire to make any team she plays on better,” Timmins said. “She is one of the most physical kids we have in the club because of her length and strength and have no doubt her game will transfer to the collegiate level.”
Elliott began drawing interest from UNI as early as eighth grade, and she felt the loyalty and appreciation the program consistently showed “meant a lot” regarding her decision.
Morgan’s older sister, Jenna, finished her volleyball career with the Panthers and became somewhat of a sounding board. Elliott also expressed happiness in making her decision now.
After a family week no contact period, Elliott can now focus on helping the Cougars reach the 2023 state tournament.
“It’s good to have the decision out of the way,” Elliott said. “I was a little nervous (about that), but I don’t regret it. I’m just excited.”