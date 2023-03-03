Standouts among the standouts.
Oelwein freshman forward McKinzie See and Sumner-Fredericksburg junior center Isabelle Elliott were named unanimous All-North Iowa Cedar League East first team selections by the division’s coaches recently. Elliott, See and conference player of the year Laney Pilcher of Jesup were the unanimous selections of the seven-player first team.
Sumner (14-8, 7-1) won the league title by a game; Oelwein (11-12, 6-2) went from no conference wins last season to second in the conference.
“Being named first team all-conference is an honor,” Elliott said. “There are so many talented girls in our conference, so I’m really happy to be a part of it. I wouldn’t be anywhere without my amazing teammates and coaches.”
Elliott averaged a double-double at 19.2 points and 14.6 rebounds per game, adding two assists and 1.5 steals and shooting 58.2 percent from the field. She was first in the league in total rebounds, offensive rebounds (5.9) and defensive rebounds (8.7).
“Isabelle Elliott is a gamer,” said head coach Kevin Bergman, who was named division Coach of the Year. “She worked hard all season to get better. She is hard to stop when teams play her man-to-man defense. I’m so excited to have her back next year as she is a beast on the boards.”
See averaged 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.9 steals and 1.3 assists. She shot 49.1 percent from the field. See was second in steals, third in points, and third in rebounds and field goal percentage.
“Being named first team all-conference is definitely an accomplishment, but I have high expectations for myself and if I wouldn’t have made it, I would have been sad,” See said. “Also I’m a just freshman and there are still three more season to get better and to show what I can do for my team and my community.”
Both programs garnered one other first-teamer — senior guard Alivia Lange for the Cougars and senior forward Emma Smock of the Huskies.
“I am very proud about Emma and I and our success this season,” See said. “Emma worked so hard this season to make herself and everyone around her better.”
Smock averaged 8.9 points and 7.6 rebounds, with two assists. She ranked fourth in the league in rebounds.
“I am really appreciative of getting this award, for starters,” Smock said. “I feel like all of my hard work inside and out of the gym has finally paid off and is being (regarded).
“I come in everyday with a mindset to get better. I definitely wouldn’t be the player I am today without my teammates, as well. They pushed me every day in practice, good or bad days. I always knew they were helping me to become better.”
Lange noted that inclusion closed her last season on a positive; she missed the final four games because of a concussion.
“When I received the call about making first team all-conference, I was very happy,” Lange said. “This made my final season end on a high note. Our conference is tough, so I feel honored to be named on first team alongside some amazing basketball players.”
She averaged 7.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists, ranking first in the conference in assists, second in 3-point percentage (37.5) and fifth in 3s made (1.2) and attempted (3.1).
“Alivia Lange was a true leader for us on the court,” Bergman said. “When we lost her at the end of the season, our turnovers jumped up by 10 more turnovers per game. We did miss her leadership on court.”
Oelwein coach Jason Yessak spent all season praising the maturity of See and Smock’s consistent development in her final season. He added See’s classmate, forward Haydin Becker, was the triangle’s closure.
Becker was a unanimous second-team selection after averaging 11.7 points (fifth), 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.5 blocks, first in the conference.
“Overall, I cannot say enough great things about these three and what they meant to our season and what they mean to our program,” Yessak said. “Both in senior leadership from Emma and the statistics that the three of them put up for us. They helped take our team, which had won a combined five games the last three years, to 11 wins.
“Emma worked hard to become a good basketball player. … McKinzie really improved throughout the season. … Haydin might have been our most consistent player throughout the entire season.”
Sumner’s Jana Meyer was also named a unanimous second-teamer; she averaged 5.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists. Meyer ranked first in free-throw percentage (82.4).
“Jana Meyer came up big this year as she was (putting together) complete-game stats,” Bergman said. “She had games when she would chip in 8-10 points, 4-7 assists and rebounds, and 3-5 steals.”
Wapsie Valley (7-15,1-7) saw freshman forward Grace Mullihan named a unanimous second-team selection. Mullihan averaged 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds, with 1.8 steals and 1.5 assists.
“As a freshman, Grace stepped into the starting role and did things very quietly,” head coach Kayla Ott said. “She worked hard defensively and offensively, being undersized many nights as a post for us.”
Sophomore guard Kenzie Snyder was named to the second team; she averaged 5.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
“Kenzie stepped in and provided us with a defensive spark,” Ott said. “Many nights she was matched up with one of the opponent’s better offensive players and rose to the challenge.
“Both Grace and Kenzie have a bright future for us.”
All three programs had two honorable mention selections named: juniors Alexa Berryman (1.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists) and Maria Rael (2.9 points, 1.7 assists) for Oelwein; sophomore Peyton Curley (5.9 points, 2.7 assists, 2.1 steals) and senior Kate Risse (7.2 points, 4.1 rebounds) for Wapsie; and senior Abby Zabel (3.2 rebounds, 2.7 points) and junior Alivia Seehase (5.7 points, 2.4 rebounds) for Sumner.