Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Isabelle Elliott was the lone area female basketball player voted to the Iowa Basketball Coaches Association all-region team. The junior forward was voted to the Class 2A Region 5 team.
Elliott averaged 19.2 points, 14.6 rebounds, two assists and 1.5 steals per game for the Cougars (14-8). She shot 58.2 percent from the field.
“Being named to this team is a great honor,” Elliott said. “I wouldn’t be where I’m at if it weren’t for my amazing coaches and teammates. We have a good group of girls, and I’m really excited for next year.”
Wapsie Valley seniors Mason Harter and Andrew Westpfahl were among the honorees for Class 1A’s Substate 3 team. The Warriors (20-5) and 1A state runner-ups North Lynn (26-1) both had two selections.
Harter averaged 20.6 points and 17.6 rebounds, shooting 56.6 percent from the field. He contributed 3.7 assists and 3.1 blocks and ended his senior season as the state leader in rebounds and defensive rebounds, both total and per game.
“It’s a great honor,” Harter said. “The fact that its limited to just 10 players per substate makes it even more special.”
Harter was also voted to the Iowa Press Sportswriters Association Class 1A second team.
Westpfahl averaged 21.5 points, 3.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals. He shot 48 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3-point range.
A pair of sophomores — Oelwein’s Conall Sauser and North Fayette Valley’s Cael Reichter — were voted to the 2A Substate 4 team.
Sauser averaged 13 points, 9.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists and steals. He shot 50.6 percent from the field for the Huskies (8-14).
Reichter averaged 15.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, nearly two assists and steals (1.9, 1.8) and 1.3 blocks per game for the TigerHawks (15-8).
“I’m honored to receive this achievement and have to thank my teammates for helping me get to this point,” Reichter said. “I’m going to keep working hard to help the team and help us be successful.”