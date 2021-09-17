A little bit of sibling rivalry.
A little bit of finding a new challenge.
Elizabeth Eser is in St. George, Utah, right now, probably participating in one of three phases of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship. The health promotions facilitator at the Williams Wellness Center and Oelwein assistant cross-country coach will swim 1.2 miles, bike 56 miles and run 13.1 miles in the hope she can break 3 hours, 44 minutes and 40 seconds.
That was the time she clocked to place third in her 30-34 age group at the Des Moines 70.3 Ironman qualifier June 20. It was her first half-Ironman.
“Going into the race, I thought I had a pretty good chance of qualifying. But qualifying has always been close, but not close enough before Des Moines,” Eser said Sept. 9, roughly four days before she left for Utah. “I placed well, but never been able to punch my ticket to go.”
Eser was third in her 30-34 age group in Des Moines after her bike ride, per her brother, professional triathlete and coach Matt Hanson, and still in third when she checked in with him before the run’s final loop.
“I didn’t know how many slots were going to get qualified, so I didn’t know if I’d qualified or not,” she said of her finish. “I had to wait a couple hours before they announced the number of slots.
“Then I signed up for (Worlds) right there. ‘Time to start training again.’ I gave myself a day or two to relax, then was back at it.”
Her splits were 35:37 for the swim, 1:10:59 on the bike and 1:47:59 for the run. She was the 37th female to cross the finish line and 236th overall.
“Liz puts a lot of time into her training,” Wellness Center facilitator Jessica Burkhart said. “She will readjust her day to get training in; it’s a couple hours a day, and she does it seven days a week.
“It’s a priority for her, and to be able to get everything else in — working, coaching, being a mom — that’s pretty amazing.”
Being a mom was part of the initial back and forth. Eser moved from marathons to Ironman triathlons around 2013 and participated in one in 2013, 2015 and 2017. The even years were skipped because of pregnancy.
“What made me decide to do triathlons?” Eser said. “I have family who have done them, and I went and watched one of my brother’s races (in the early 2010s).
“It was really inspiring watching a race and seeing someone who, let’s say had dealt with a lot of adversity in their lives, and doing this. Someone who is missing a leg or is blind … that was really inspiring to me while I watched.
“‘I’m a healthy 20-something year old, why can’t I try this and do it?’”
Eser participated in four Ironmen world championship qualifiers from 2017-2019. She placed top eight in her age group in three of four triathlons, but never broke through to qualify for the full Ironman World Championship.
That changed in June at her first half-Ironman qualifier.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Burkhart said. “I like to say sometimes that she’s crazy, but in a good way. She just has the drive for it.”
Added Oelwein head cross-country coach Jason Gearhart, “We are pulling hard for her. We wish her the best this weekend.”
A couple days before leaving for Utah, Eser described herself as excited, nervous, ready to compete and get it over with.”
“I want to enjoy the experience,” she added. “The initial goal was obviously to just go the first time.
“Once I get through it, maybe I’ll adjust my goals. Right now, I want to make sure I get through it.”