The Oelwein Booster Club selected Austin Espe and Nevaeh Stewart as its March Athletes of the Month.
Espe advanced to the individual Class 1A state tournament and placed 17th at the Class 1A individual meet, rolling a 632. He was named to the 1A Central District first-team. He finished the season with a 196 average.
“As someone who always strives to do better, Espe puts in the time outside of practice to hone his craft and improve,” head coach Christopher DeBack said. “He is also willing to impart any of his knowledge to other bowlers, and help those less experienced than him improve their games.”
Stewart was in the top three in scoring and rebounding at the JV and JJV levels. The freshman played in one varsity game.
“Nevaeh was one of our hardest workers throughtou the season,” head coach Jason Yessak said. “She also had a great attitude and was certainly a great teammate. At the end of the season she got promoted to the varsity because of her hard work. She was one of the leaders this year on the JV team and we look forward to her continued growth.”