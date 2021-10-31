FORT DODGE — He bellowed as he got to the line, and bellowed more after crossing it.
Jesup senior Nolan Evans expected to finish well during the Class 2A state meet at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course at John F. Kennedy Memorial Park. His goal was top five.
He crossed in 16 minutes, 9.75 seconds, good for a silver medal. Evans was 13 seconds behind winner Aaron Fynaardt of Des Moines Christian.
“My legs felt amazing; I felt great going out and that it was my race,” Evans said. “My goal was just to get top five. I had myself going fourth. Getting second blows my mind. Unbelievable.”
Evans was in the lead pack from the gun. He moved from top-8 to fifth, then pushed into the top two in the final 500 meters.
“Right when I got to about 400 left I turned on the jets to try and catch Aaron,” Evans said. “He was too far gone by then.
“It stinks that it wasn’t so close of a race (for first), but Aaron is such a great competitor.”
Evans stared at himself for the final 50 meters as a friend held up a giant facsimile of his face.
“Yeah, I (saw that),” he said. “I don’t know if I’m a fan of them yet, but they’re something.”
The J-Hawks placed 15th with 286 points.