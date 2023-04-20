sports@oelweindailyregister.com
FAIRBANK — Hannah Knight looked up at the scoreboard in Dike.
“I crossed the finish line, and I looked up and it was turning from 50 to 51,” Knight recalled Wednesday of the April 13 meet, “So I knew we beat the school record. But I didn’t know how close we were to the Blue Standard.”
A minute or so later, the public address announcer mentioned Wapsie Valley’s 400-meter relay time as 50.99, one-tenth of a second below the automatic qualifying mark for the end-of-the-month Drake Relays.
“They announced it after the race, and then everybody just went crazy and started screaming,” Knight said.
‘Everybody’ included the senior, three sophomore teammates — Peyton Curley, Jaylin May and LeAnn Oltrogge — and senior alternate Emma Jones.
The school record was 51.31 seconds, set in 2013.
“It’s really exciting,” Oltrogge said. “Especially because we’re all (sophomores), with just one senior.”
Wapsie’s 400 relay nearly made the Drake Relays field — and broke the school record — last season with a top time of 51.71 seconds. Curley, Knight and May returned from that group, with Oltrogge slotted in as the fourth. The group has a lineup and order set in stone: May gives to Curley, who gives to Oltrogge. Knight is the anchor.
It has three of the relay’s top five times of the season. The other two races, others were slotted in because May and Oltrogge were at school functions.
“We haven’t really tried anything different this season, but it’s worked for us, so why would we?” Knight said. “Our confidence has been there, and our handoffs have been getting better.”
April 13 was a sunny, 85-degree day in Dike.
“The weather definitely had an impact, but I feel like the mentality before the race (was big),” May said. “We all huddled up and Hannah gave us a little team talk.
“It was like, ‘Guys, we only have a couple weeks until Drake and who knows when we’re going to have another meet like this? We have to PR.’”
Knight sort of blushes as her younger teammates praise her.
“And we woke up (a couple days later) and there was snow on the ground,” Knight burst in. “So, it was like, ‘Good thing we qualified at Dike.’”
Wapsie’s girls meet slated for Thursday was postponed because of inclement weather, as well — the second meet nixed this week, and third during the season.
The race itself was relatively calm. The Warriors led from start to finish, earing a victory by 2.07 seconds.
“Everyone else was in the lead when they got the baton,” Knight said. “So, I just hoped I didn’t lose the lead.
“We could have beat the school record and still had a good spot for Drake. We just wouldn’t have gotten the Blue Standard. But it was cool to beat that 51 seconds.”