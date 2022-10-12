Oelwein can throw a bit of a monkey wrench into North Fayette Valley’s plan as the programs meet tonight.
The Huskies can muddle up and insert themselves into the playoff picture with a win that could put three teams at 2-3.
Meanwhile, the TigerHawks could complete a turnaround from an 0-2 district start to playoff berth.
West Central has a final district game at Turkey Valley, with the Trojans already locked into a playoff spot and the Blue Devils needing a win for an automatic berth.
Sumner’s postseason seed hinges on its matchup and Wapsie Valley looks to keep its win streak alive.
Oelwein (2-5, 1-3 2A-4) vs. North Fayette Valley (5-2, 2-2)
7 p.m., Oelwein High School
Last week: Wahlert Catholic 63, Oelwein 6; North Fayette Valley 48, Union
Community 7
Last time out: NFV 39, Oelwein 0, 2021
Historical matchup: NFV, 9-2
News and notes: TigerHawk QB Decklyn Harris is third in the state in passing yards per completion with 20.5. … Ayden Burrow is second in 2A at 9.7 rush yards per carry. … Lincoln Aeschliman is fourth with 2,091 kickoff yards and third with 47 kickoffs. … Nick Koch has 118 punt return yards, fifth-best in 2A. … Husky athlete Ethan DeTemmerman has scored one third of his team’s TDs, with five of 15. … Chris Rocha averages 36.2 yards per kickoff and 32.9 yards per punt. … At least six Huskies have 26 or more carries in the backfield.
West Central (4-4, 2-2 8Man-3) at Turkey Valley (5-1, 4-0)
7 p.m., Turkey Valley High School
Last week: Central City 68, West Central 24; Turkey Valley 42, Tripoli 36
Last time out: Turkey Valley 65, West Central 8, 2021
Historical matchup: Turkey Valley, 7-0
News and notes: West Central’s Brandon Cushion is third in the state with 28 rushing TDs and second in the state with 14 2-point conversions. … He has 1,432 rush yards and 31 total touchdowns. … Brooks Ingels has thrown for 1,273 yards and 13 TDs. … The Trojans have three different runners who have run for more than 380-plus yards, with Oliver Schmitt (709, 11 TDs) leading and Carson Busta (395, six) and Noah Hanson (381, nine) following. … Turkey Valley has run for 1,723 yards and 29 scores but doesn’t have an individual in the top 25 rushing or TD scoring. … The Trojans have 19 sacks and 19 tackles for loss.
Wapsie Valley (5-2, 4-1 A-3) at BCLUW (4-3, 2-3)
7 p.m., BCLUW High School (Conrad)
Last week: Wapsie Valley 41, North Tama 0; Grundy Center 56, BCLUW 8
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 47, BCLUW 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Wapsie Valley, 5-0
News and notes: Wapsie’s Dawson Schmit is second in A with 13 punt returns, third in return yards per punt with 12.1 and fourth in total return yards (157). … Braden Knight is fifth with 28 extra points made. … Knight also leads the team in rush yards (670), yards per carry (8.6), receiving yards (235) and receiving TDs (four). … The Comets have 734 rush yards and 10 scores as a team. … Walker Ashton has thrown for 785 yards and run for 272, and accounted for 13 touchdowns.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (4-3, 2-2 1A-4) at Columbus Catholic (4-3, 3-1)
7:15 p.m., Columbus Catholic High School (Waterloo)
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg 38, Beckman Catholic 7; Columbus Catholic 55, Postville 0
Last time out: Columbus Catholic 42, Sumner-Fredericksburg 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Tied 2-2
News and notes: Sumner’s Achilles Quigley is tied for second in 1A with six sacks. Teammate Ethan Hunt is tied for fourth with 5.5. … Noah Henderson is tied for first with two defensive TDs. … Sumner has six interceptions, with three returned for touchdowns. … Columbus’ Mason Knipp is tied for fourth with 48 solo tackles and second with 19.5 tackles for loss. …Gavin Reed has three interceptions (tied, eighth), for 123 yards (second) and a touchdown (tied, fourth). … The Sailors have three different backs between 421 (Carson Hartz) and 382 (Parker Kjeldsen; 383, Caleb Holthaus) rush yards.