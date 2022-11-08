Took the league champion to four sets.
Three points from being league runner-up.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (31-11, 2-2) didn’t slip far from its 2021 NICL East championship pedestal and was recognized recently for its run during league play. The Cougars placed two on the NICL East first team, two on the second team and one on the honorable mention list.
“Our conference is filled with many really talented girls,” junior outside hitter Isabelle Elliott said. “Being able to be a part of it is really cool. We have a tough, competitive conference and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The Northern Iowa commit was one first-teamer. She led the conference and state in kills (677) and was also first in kill efficiency (.454). Elliott was second in the NICL East in aces (62) and kill attempts (1,285) and added 293 digs, 19 block assists and 13 solo blocks.
“Isabelle was very efficient as a hitter, and has an aggressive serve,” head coach Sarah Buhman said. “Isabelle has a variety of shots that she has perfected, and she continues to push herself to be a better player offensively and defensively. She was a force to be reckoned with in every match.”
Senior libero Alivia Lange was third in the conference with 338 digs and was the Cougars’ other first-teamer. She chipped in 52 aces and three kills.
“I am honored to be named first team all-conference considering the tough conference we are in,” Lange said. “All teams in our pod are so competitive, and I was a little shocked when I found out I made first team. Congrats to all players on their great season and honors.”
Senior outside hitter Payten Seehase and junior middle blocker Morgan Block were named to the second team. Seehase put down 184 assists, 165 kills, 50 aces, 11 block assists and six solo blocks.
“She started the year setting and hitting right side, but by the end of the season, she was hitting outside and playing middle back,” Buhman said. “She took this new role on with a great attitude and willingness to improve.”
Block accrued 245 digs, 193 kills, 45 aces 12 block assists and eight solo blocks.
“Morgan’s right-side defense is extremely impressive,” Buhman said. “She reads the ball well and didn’t let the other team score much when she was in the back row. She also proved that she was a powerful right-side hitter.”
Freshman setter Alexa Buhman was named honorable mention. She was third in assists (778) and added 46 kills, 25 block assists, eight solo blocks and 19 aces.