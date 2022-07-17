Seven offensive categories.
That’s how many senior pitcher/first baseman Levi Danker led North Fayette Valley was tops in amongst his teammates this season. Despite a modest 2-1 record, he was also one of two TigerHawk hurlers to throw more than 40 innings.
He was named a unanimous first-team selection to the Upper Iowa Conference all-conference team recently, one of five TigerHawks to earn honors.
Danker went 2-1 with a 2.54 earned-run average and 49 strikeouts in 11 appearances, with eight starts. He batted .354, one percentage point higher than Lincoln Aeschliman, with 29 hits, 24 runs batted in, 18 walks, 10 doubles, a .549 slugging percentage and a .471 on-base percentage. Danke led NFV in doubles, homers, RBI, total bases (45), average, slugging percentage and on-base percentage (more than 10 at-bats).
He was the only first-team selection for NFV (10-8), which was fourth in the conference standings. Bryce Elsbernd and Kaleb White were named to the second team.
Elsbernd went 5-4 with two saves and a 1.97 ERA in 42 ⅔ innings, with 55 strikeouts across 12 appearances and six starts. He also batted .323 with 31 hits, 23 runs, 16 RBI and 12 steals.
White batted. 273 with four doubles, 14 walks and 12 steals.
Jacob Germann and Ben Mabb were named honorable mention. Germann went 2-2 on the mound and hit .261. Mabb batted .310.