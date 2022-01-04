Seven turnovers. Three missed shots.
It’s not helpful.
Oelwein didn’t score until two minutes remained in the first quarter against Independence on Monday. The Mustangs held a double-digit lead by then and rode that to a 70-31 victory.
“We came out super-flat, and it felt like all game we could not find any spark. I think Parker Sperfslage had a good sequence where he came in, took a charge, hit a 3, got a steal and went right back to hit a little jumper. That was the only time I felt we had life out there.”
Sperfslage’s production came during a one-minute span and cut the home team’s deficit from 28-9-to 28-14. Oelwein (1-8) came no closer the rest of the night.
“We’re trying to figure out that mix of who can play hard, who can play together, who can play consistent,” Mohlis said. “Right now, it’s rolling people out, trying to find the right combinations. I want to mix up defenses and stuff like that, but tonight we couldn’t find one that stuck to get the job done.”
The Huskies missed their first three shots, with Indepdence’s Michael Kascel blocking Cole Hamilton twice. Kascel scored nine of the Mustangs’ 21 points in the first quarter, with Nick Homan chipping in four and Daniel Brock sinking three 3-pointers.
Kascel scored 18 points on 12 free throws and three jumpers. He added seven rebounds, four blocks and four steals. Brock scored 15 off four 3s and three foul shots, Homan chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds and Kegan Schmitt added 10.
“Credit to Independence, they did a tremendous job,” Mohlis said. “Their role players were excellent; they know their roles really well. Some of them made shots tonight that don’t make a lot of shots normally.”
Oelwein scored six points off four offensive rebounds and picked up six steals but turned the ball over 30 times and went 1 for 6 from the foul line.
Hamilton scored nine as eight Huskies etched their names the scorebook. Sperfslage’s five was second-best while Garet Kiel and Terick Pryor each netted four.
“Offensively, we could not find a flow at all. Zone, man, didn’t matter what they ran,” Mohlis said. “We weren’t looking to score or get the ball inside. We have to take the next step that way.”