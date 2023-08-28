It takes the effort of a whole team to be successful. Success can be defined in many ways — a victory does not have to be a requisite. Standout efforts occur across the spectrum during a game or a week of action.
The Daily Register looks forward to recognizing work put in by area athletes. Here are the selections for athletes of the week from Aug. 22-26.
Football
Anthony King, Starmont: The senior tailback/defensive back ran for 64 yards and two touchdowns, made seven tackles and snared an interception in a 14-9 win.
Josh Ladeburg, Oelwein: The junior running back/linebacker ran for 88 yards and a TD and made two tackles in a loss.
Cael Reichter, North Fayette Valley: The junior receiver caught eight passes for 162 yards in a 50-22 loss.
Traeton Sauerbrei, Wapsie Valley: The senior running back/defensive back ran for 118 yards and two scores and intercepted two passes in a 12-0 win.
Jacob Schoer, WV: The senior lineman made 7.5 tackles, with four for loss and 2.5 sacks.
Adam Scott, West Central: The senior running back/linebacker ran for 162 yards and two TDs, caught two passes for 45 yards and a score, and made 5.5 tackles in a 58-28 loss.
Avery Vaske, Starmont: The junior lineman made 7.5 tackles, with one sack.
Davis Van Sickle, Sumner-Fredericksburg: The senior quarterback/defensive back threw for 224 yards and two scores in an 18-12 overtime win.
Jaxon Willems, S-F: The senior running back/linebacker caught a 57-yard TD, rushed for another score and made 5.5 tackles, with one for loss.
Volleyball
Alexa Buhman, S-F: The sophomore collected 39 assists, five kills, five digs, two aces and a block as the Cougars went 2-0.
Taylor Buhr, WV: The sophomore collected 41 kills, 38 digs, three assists, 2.5 blocks and two aces as the Warriors went 4-2.
Natalie Crandall, Oelwein: The senior collected seven kills, 2.5 blocks and 12 digs as the Huskies went 1-3.
Anna Curley, WV: The senior collected 17 kills, 11 digs, 6.5 blocks and four aces.
Brooklyn Hoey, North Fayette Valley: The senior collected 17 kills, seven aces and two blocks as the TigerHawks went 2-0.
Hannah Schroeder, NFV: The sophomore collected 24 kills, four aces and two blocks.
Brielle Volker, S-F: The junior collected nine kills, five aces and 13 digs.