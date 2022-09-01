Welcome to Across Campus, the Oelwein Daily Register’s weekly look into area prep athletes participating in college athletics. If you know of a college athlete not listed, please email sports@oelwindailyregister.com.
Cross-country
Jillian Prouty is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Des Moines Area Community College. The Bears run at the Bill Buxton Invitational in Indianola today.
Sydnie Martin is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails run at the Mount Mercy University Corridor XC Clash today.
Brennan Sauser is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman for Hawkeye Community College.
Football
Israel Hernandez is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University. The Peacocks played at Northern State on Thursday in Aberdeen, S.D.
Klay Seehase is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and a freshman defensive lineman for Upper Iowa University.
Isiah Corbin is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Tyler Ott is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman wide receiver for Wartburg College.
Kale Rodgers is a North Fayette Valley graduate and a freshman linebacker for Wartburg College.
Colin Schrader is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a fifth-year defensive back for Wartburg College.
Ethan Schellhorn is a Tripoli graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
Cooper Smock is an Oelwein graduate and a sophomore defensive lineman for Wartburg College.
The Knights play at Monmouth College on Saturday.
Christian Stoler is an Oelwein graduate and a freshman offensive lineman for Grand View. The Vikings (1-0) opened with a 51-0 win against Central Methodist.
Stoler started at right guard.
Golf
Jacob Mahloch is an Oelwein graduate and a senior for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks compete Tuesday and Wednesday in Winona.
Volleyball
Morgan Brandt is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and freshman setter for Iowa State. The Cyclones (1-2) went 1-2 at the Rumble in the Rockies in Wyoming.
Brandt has not played in any matches this season.
The Cyclones head to Louisiana for the Tiger Challenge this weekend.
Kaci Beesecker is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a junior libero/defensive specialist for Upper Iowa. The Peacocks (3-1) went 3-1 at the Northern Michigan Open.
Beesecker has 51 digs, 14 assists and seven aces in four matches played.
Lydia Imbrogno is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a freshman outside hitter for Upper Iowa. Imbrogno has 23 digs, 14 kills, two blocks, two aces and one assist in two matches.
The Peacocks play at the Hampton Invitational in Kenosha, Wis., this weekend.
Mikenna Joerger is a Wapsie Valley graduate and a senior middle blocker for Winona State University. The Warriors (2-2) were .500 in a season-opening tournament.
Joerger has 11 kills, three digs and two assists in four matches.
The Warriors play three matches this weekend in California.
Falynn Buehler is an Oelwein graduate and freshman setter/middle blocker for Mount Mercy. The Mustangs (7-1) won their seventh in a row after a 25-14, 25-11, 25-15 sweep at Iowa Wesleyan.
Buehler is on the varsity reserve roster this season.
Molly Trumblee is an Oelwein graduate and freshman libero for Grand View. The Vikings (1-4, 0-1 Heart) fell at Peru State, 18-25, 25-19, 16-25, 26-24, 15-11 on Tuesday.
The Vikings play four matches at a tournament today and Saturday in Omaha.
Paige Burgart is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman setter/defensive specialist for Hawkeye Community College. The RedTails (8-1) beat Iowa Lakes, 25-22, 25-19, 25-19, on Wednesday.
Burgart has one assist and one dig in two matches.
Clarice Lynch is a Sumner-Fredericksburg graduate and sophomore middle blocker. Lynch has three kills in two matches.
Becca Platte is a Wapsie Valley graduate and freshman right-side hitter for Hawkeye Community College. She collected 10 digs, one kill and one assist against Iowa Lakes. Platte has 79 digs, 18 kills, 10 assist and seven aces in nine matches.
The RedTails play at the Jimmy John’s tournament Saturday at Spoon River College.