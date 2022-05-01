Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Multiple scores under 55, again. Hitting the team score goal, again.

Coach Cole Thomas’ club might be starting to find its rhythm.

Oelwein claimed its third and fourth wins in a week by posting a 213 to best Union Community (243) and Starmont (271), on Friday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.

The Huskies (6-1) posted their second straight score under Thomas’ meet mandate of 215 and a third straight sub-220 at their home course. Friday marked Oelwein’s only back-to-back playing days of the season.

“We wanted to come out and compete again (Friday),” Thomas said. “We got to with the weather being questionable, and we did OK. A lot of wind and poor conditions.”

Freshman Hannah Patrick shot a 47 a day after carding a 48. Her two-par, three bogey round had a stretch of par-bogey-par-bogey that helped her claim medalist honors a day after nabbing runner-up. The 47 is a career-best.

“I’m very happy with my performance,” she said. “Having to go back-to-back can be challenging, but I have awesome teammates and all the groups I’ve golfed with have been great groups.

“Having those two wins and also beating our goal is just such a great feeling. I can’t wait to see what the future is for our golf team, and how we will do next week.”

Senior Madeline McShane was runner-up with a 52. A par and three bogeys helped McShane collect a 53.3 average for the week and grab two medals in three meets.

“The beginning didn’t start well, but I got focused and was able to do better (Friday),” she said. “I tried to do better than (Thursday), which I did, so I’m happy that worked out.”

Freshman Jaylynn Craun carded a 54, with four bogeys, to set a home course personal-best a day after carding a 53. Junior Emma Smock rounded out the scoring with a 60. Zoey Reisner (62) and Alexa Berryman (65) were the other scorers.

“Hannah had her best round of the year,” Thomas said. “Jay shot 54, which is a great score here for her, and Maddie has been super-consistent all year.

“If you told me Emma was going to shoot a 60 and we’d still have our best round of the year, I would have said ‘You’re wrong.’ All the girls competed and played well and we stayed in a good range for us as a team.”

Union Community’s Sarah Michaels shot a 54 and Sydney Schmuecker posted a 58. Sydney Baumgartner’s 63 led the Stars (2-4) while Alyssa Kleinlien shot a 68. Bralie Chettinger and Billie Jo Schlueter each shot a 70.

