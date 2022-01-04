The pursed look turned into a soft smile.
“We were down nine, maybe?” Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak said. “Down nine, came back, took the lead. Just couldn’t hang on at the end.”
In its closest game since a Dec. 10 two-point loss at Wapsie Valley, Oelwein held a five-point lead halfway through the fourth quarter but fell, 42-37, to Independence on Monday.
Oelwein (1-9) took a 37-32 lead on Alexa Berryman’s 3-pointer. It was part of an overarching 14-2 run in which the Huskies rallied back from a 30-23 deficit with a minute and a half left in the third quarter.
Unfortunately, the home team didn’t score the rest of the fourth.
“Kids played hard, though,” Yessak said. “They played absolutely hard. Got down, didn’t quit and they never do. That’s what I love about this bunch. They keep playing hard every night.”
Independence (2-7) closed within 37-34 on a putback from Madyson Ristvedt with 4:13 remaining. The next score came from the Mustangs two minutes later as Annie Johnson dropped in a putback for a 37-36 deficit.
Between those putbacks, Oelwein missed three shots. There was an open jumper within three feet that would have extended the lead to 39-36 with a minute and a half left, then another missed shot, two missed foul shots and three turnovers in the final 1:30.
“It comes down to shot selection,” Yessak said. “In that last two, two and a half minutes when you’re up three, you need to understand you have to go toward the basket instead of taking outside shots.”
Trailing by seven (30-23), Maria Rael sank a jumper and then canned a 3 for a 30-28 score. Malayna Kiel hit a jumper with 40 seconds left in the third to tie the game and Natalie Crandall hit a shot for a 32-30 edge. The lead grew to four on a Berryman layup with 6:50 left in the game.
Kiel scored 10 in her return to the lineup off a concussion as Yessak limited her playing time. She battled foul trouble and fouled out with 29 seconds left.
Berryman scored nine while Emma Smock pumped in seven.
“It was nice to have Malayna back tonight. Now we have to keep her healthy,” Yessak said. “Emma Smock played extremely well tonight. She’s been playing really well recently.”
The coach praised Berryman’s shot selection and Maddi McShane’s defensive work but bemoaned 18 turnovers and six missed foul shots.
Independence’s Johnson scored 15 while Madison Micheal netted 12 and Ristvedt added 10. The Mustangs made more free throws (12 for 23) than the Huskies shot (5 for 11).
“Some good things to build on coming out of the winter break,” Yessak said. “We’ve got a tough schedule coming up, but it’s the only way to get better.”