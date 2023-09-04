Three fumbles lost and an interception derailed Oelwein and led to a 20-6 loss at Jesup on Friday. The Huskies (0-2) scored on Maddox Pattison’s run, but allowed 271 yards of offense to the J-Hawks (1-1).
Ryan Treptow threw for 70 yards and ran for 77 and two scores for the home team, while Wyatt Vander Werff ran for 97 yards and a TD. Pattison threw for 42 and Josh Ladeburg ran for 65. Brandon Tournier recovered a fumble.
Starmont 53, Clayton Ridge 0
The Stars reached 2-0 for the first time since 2011. Starmont scored 15 in the opening quarter, then added 24 in the second for a running clock the entire second half. The Stars closed within 7-6 in the series (since 2008) and have three straight wins against the Eagles (0-2).
Denver 38, Wapsie Valley 18
Ian Buzynski’s 87-yard kickoff return drew the Warriors within 19-13, but the Cyclones won a third straight in the series behind a 20-point third quarter and 270 rush yards.
Buzynski also scored on a fourth-and-17, 33-yard touchdown pass from Kanen Decker. Decker ran for 82 and a score, and passed for 33. Hunter Curley ran for 122.
Decker also made a tackle for loss, while Tucker Ladeburg made seven tackles.
Denver’s Micah Grier ran for 208 yards and three scores while Keaton Rothmeyer caught a TD and ran back a Decker interception 37 yards for another score.