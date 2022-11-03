Reflection is hard at times.
Asking someone, anyone, to reflect in the aftermath of immediate pain — emotional, mental, physical — is perhaps harder.
All five athletes, four seniors and a junior, showed poise Tuesday after both Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley were eliminated from the 2A state volleyball field in Coralville.
Relatively quiet, as one might be when a season ends, but introspective as well in handling questions from the media as to, in the case of losing squads, why things went wrong.
Samples:
“It sucks. It really sucks that we were on such a big roll postseason. We were playing what I thought was the nest we’d played all year. And then we kind of just … Maybe the nerves just got to us,” from Wapsie Valley senior setter Sydney Matthias.
“It was a struggle to get my nerves under control, personally. I’m a leader out there, one of them, and I need to get myself under control first before I turn to help everyone else,” classmate and outside hitter Hannah Knight.
“We have a lot to be proud of this season. We had a goal and we reached it, so we should hold our heads high,” Sumner-Fredericksburg senior outside hitter Payten Seehase.
“I’m just proud nobody gave up and we kept fighting. There were still some amazing plays (made) in the three sets we lost. If you look at the score, they were close games, and we didn’t get blown away. We didn’t get blown away, and we didn’t give up in the end. Even though we lost that last set, four of the last five points were us rallying back. I’m proud of that,” Sumner classmate and libero Alivia Lange.
Was that a quote dump? Absolutely. But it also serves, pun intended, to show these high school athletes can look beyond what’s right in front of them, past in-the-moment tears, frustration or anger.
As the athletes noted, incredible progress was made for both squads.
The Warriors have reached multiple regional championships in a row, and qualified for their third trip in four seasons. But the senior class had participated in just three matches, and the run was four years ago.
Wapsie set a school record for wins (41) and saw multiple athletes break the 500 or 1,000 career mark in statistical categories. Better yet for the Class of 2023, it created its own legacy.
“Setting an example on how to be a teammate,” Matthias responded when asked what the six-girl group’s legacy was. “Our class welcomed everyone on our team with open arms and we set a good example of how to represent Wapsie as a whole. You could see it in the freshmen — some of them changed a lot this year, for the better. To me, that’s the legacy.”
Lange and Seehase noted similar sentiment for their peers. Sumner reached 30-plus wins for the second straight season and the two seniors helped turn around a program that combined for 25 victories during their eighth-grade and freshman years. Three consecutive regional championship appearances and two trips to state later, reflection was on how young their teammates were.
Ten of the 15 on the varsity roster were either freshmen or sophomores.
“These girls have so much to be proud of and they have so much more to look forward to the next couple of years,” Seehase said. “We have so many underclassmen, and they have a lot of big things to achieve.”