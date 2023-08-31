Week 2 is here, with two area teams still looking for a victory. Something will give in Jesup today when two 0-1 teams meet, while something will also give in Denver as Wapsie Valley-Denver is a game of 1-0 teams.
Oelwein (0-1) at Jesup (0-1)
7:30 p.m., Jesup High School
Last week: Charles City 26, Oelwein 14; Wapsie Valley 12, Jesup 0
Last time out: Oelwein 36, Jesup 20, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2007): Oelwein, 4-0
News and notes: Josh Ladeburg (4.3) and Brandon Tournier (4.2) both average more than four yards per carry. … Hayden Rummel equaled his touchdown receptions from his sophomore season. … Oelwein ran for 300 more yards than the J-Hawks in last season’s game. … Jesup’s Ryan Treptow threw for 97 yards and ran for 49 last week. … The J-Hawks made 11 tackles for loss last week. … Treptow accounted for all three scores in last year’s game.
Wapsie Valley (1-0) at Denver (1-0)
7 p.m., Cyclone Center
Last week: Wapsie Valley 12, Jesup 0; Denver 42, New Hampton 14
Last time out: Denver 25, Wapsie Valley 20, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2007): WV, 8-5
News and notes: The Warriors ran for 6.5 yards per carry last week. … Jacob Schoer is tied for 11th in all classes with 2.5 sacks. … Traeton Sauerbrei accounted for 137 yards of yardage gained. … The Cyclones are on a two-game win streak in the series after losing four in a row from 2017-20. … Denver ran for five touchdowns last week. … The Cyclones defense also collected five turnovers.
North Fayette Valley (0-1) at Sumner- Fredericksburg (1-0)
7 p.m., Sumner
Last week: S-F 18, East Buchanan 12, OT; Independence 50, NFV 22
Last time out: NFV 13, S-F 0, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2007): NFV, 10-4
News and notes: NFV’s Decklyn Heins threw for 143 yards and one TD last season. … He threw for 227 last week. … The TigerHawks have won four in a row and four of the last five since the series restarted in 2018. … The Cougars accounted for just 95 yards of offense in last season’s game. … Davis Van Sickle threw for 224 yards and two TDs last week. … Six Cougars caught passes last week.
Clayton Ridge (0-1) at Starmont (1-0)
7 p.m., Starmont
Last week: West Fork 20, Clayton Ridge 12; Starmont 14, South Winneshiek 9
Last time out: Starmont 40, Clayton Ridge 6, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2007): Clayton Ridge, 7-5
News and notes: The Eagles ran for 4.3 yards per carry in Week 1. … Clayton Ridge’s Nicolas Miller punted once for zero yards last week. … The Eagles recovered two fumbles last week. … Starmont forced four turnovers in the victory last season. … The Stars have won two consecutive games in the series for the first time since 2011-12, when they won three in a row (2010-12). … Starmont is 2-1 since the series restarted in 2020.