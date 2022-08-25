Five area schools open their season tonight, and home is where the heart is for a quintet of programs as Week 1 begins. Oelwein, North Fayette Valley, Wapsie Valley and West Central host teams. Sumner-Fredericksburg heads a short distance east to play Starmont in Arlington.
Oelwein vs. Charles City
7 p.m., Husky Stadium
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: Charles City 34, Oelwein 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Charles City, 3-2
News and notes: Comet quarterback Jordan Foster passes for 356 yards and four touchdowns last season in a game called early because of weather.. … The running back stable is reloading after the Comets’ top five rushers graduated. … Same for the wide receiver corps, which lost its top four wideouts and five of its top six. … The Huskies return quarterback Carter Jeanes and Josh Ladeburg, who accounted for 70 percent of their offensive production. … Ladeburg is also the team’s leading returning tackler. … The all-senior offensive line returns three of five starters.
West Central (1-0) vs. Kee (0-0)
7 p.m., Maynard
Last week: West Central 44, Dunkerton 6; Kee, scrimmage
Last time out: Kee 16, West Central 0, 2021
Historical matchup: Kee, 9-5
News and notes: The Kee Hawks scored all 16 points in the first quarter od a game called at halftime because of weather. … Kee lost its top three rushers and all its receiving yard production from last season, alongside former quarterback Damon Weber. … Andrew Kolsrud averaged 39 yards on nine kickoffs. … Brandon Cushion accountedt for 36 of the Blue Devils’ 44 points. … Freshman Drake Puls’ lone punt was 44 yards, good for fourth in the state on per-game average. … West Central plays five games at home this season.
Wapsie Valley vs. Denver
7 p.m., Jerry Southmayd Stadium
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: Denver 42, Wapsie Valley 0, 2021
Historical matchup: WV, 8-4
News and notes: The Cyclones compiled 464 yards of offense in last season’s win. … The QB-RB duo of Tye Bradley (1,061 pass yards) and Ethan Schoville (1,099 rush yards) return to head up Denver’s offense. … The Cyclones held the Warriors to 147 total yards in 2021, including 60 on kickoff returns. … Wapsie Valley’s Casey O’Donnell threw for 51 on four completions in that game. … The Warriors return a large portion of their program that ran off seven consecutive wins and reached the A quarterfinal round. … The Warriors have won seven or more games in four of the past five seasons.
North Fayette Valley vs. South Winneshiek
7 p.m., Ron Wymer Field
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: North Fayette Valley 7, South Winneshiek 0, 2021
Historical matchup: NFV, 4-3
News and notes: The Warriors dropped five straight games to end 2021. … QB Brady Ohrt threw for 82 yards and ran for 21 in a backup role. … South Winneshiek scored just 79 points last season. … The lone score in last season’s game came from NFV QB’s Kaleb White’s 45-yard run. He ran for 66 yards. … The TigerHawks ran off three three-game win streaks last season, with a six-game win streak pushing them into the 2A quarterfinal round.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at Starmont
7 p.m., Starmont
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: Sumner-Fredericksburg 20, Starmont 6, 2021
Historical matchup: Sumner-Fredericksburg, 1-0
News and notes: No one who scored an offensive touchdown in last season’s game will be on the field tonight. … QB Keegan McTaggart is the Stars’ leading returning rusher with 146 yards; he threw for 188 in 2021. … WR/CB Anthony King led the team with 79 yards on six catches; he is also the team’s leading returnee on defense (34 tackles). … McTaggart and King collected three of the team’s five interceptions. … Sumner’s Trace Meyer ran back an interception 25 yards for a score in that game. … Cougar Kade Mitchell ran for 637 yards and eight TDs. … Mitchell and Meyer combined to average 21.6 yards per kickoff return.