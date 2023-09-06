Week 3 is upon us. Something will give in Troy Mills, where Starmont faces North Linn, while a pair of unbeaten teams face a pair of winless foes.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (2-0) at Oelwein (0-2)
7 p.m., Husky Stadium
Last week: Charles City 26, Oelwein 14; Wapsie Valley 12, Jesup 0
Last time out: S-F 8, Oelwein 0, 2015
Historical matchup (as of 2010): Tied, 2-2
News and notes: The teams scrimmaged each other in 2021-22. … The four games were in 2010-11 and 2014-15. … The Huskies have accrued 393 yards of offense. … Davis Van Sickle is third in 1A with five passing touchdowns. … Jaxon Willems is second in 1A with three TD receptions. … The Cougars have their offensive production nearly split, with 335 pass yards and 381 rush yards.
South Winneshiek (0-2) at Wapsie Valley (1-1)
7 p.m., Jerry Southmayd Field (Homecoming)
Last week: North Butler 22, South Winneshiek 14; Denver 39, Wapsie Valley 18
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 48, South Winneshiek 0, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2014): SW, 5-4
News and notes: South Winn’s three-game win streak from 2014-16 is the lone outlier for the series that has two-year runs for each school (Wapsie 2017-18, SW 2019-20, Wapsie 2021-22). … South Winn has scored just six points in the 2021-22 years. … Each team has between 84-86 rush attempts, with Wapsie at 463 rush yards and South Winn at 416. … Wapsie has 80 tackles, South Winn has 70. … Wapsie has 17 tackles for loss, with four sacks; South Winn has 14.5 tackles for loss, with three sacks. … Kanen Decker leads Wapsie in pass yards (65), rush yards (173) and tackles (nine).
Denver (2-0) at North Fayette Valley (0-2)
7 p.m., Ron Wymer Field
Last week: Denver 39, Wapsie Valley 18; Sumner-Fredericksburg 27, North Fayette Valley 14
Last time out: Denver 29, NFV 7, 2019
Historical matchup (as of 2012): Tied, 2-2
News and notes: The senior class was in eighth grade the last time these schools played. … The Cyclones have 587 yards of offense, with 11 TDs. … Denver’s defense has 83 tackles and eight turnovers recovered. … The TigerHawks have scored at least twice in each game. … Cael Reichter is third in 2A with 230 receiving yards, and second with 17.7 yards per catch. … Decklyn Heins has thrown for 353 yards.
Starmont (2-0) at North Linn (2-0)
7 p.m., North Linn High School
Last week: Starmont 53, Clayton Ridge 0; North Linn 60, Postville 0
Last time out: North Linn 59, Starmont 0, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2007): North Linn, 9-5
News and notes: Starmont hasn’t won in the series since 2013, with 2020 not scheduled. … The Stars haven’t scored since 2017. … Starmont is 2-0 for the first time since 2011. … The Lynx have 629 yards of offense in two victories, and average of 314.5 per game. … North Linn’s leading passer (Jake Van Etten, 171) and leading rusher (Landen Helmrich, 149) have outgained Starmont’s offense (126 yards) through two games.