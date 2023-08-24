It’s here. Again. Welcome to Week 1, where everything and anything is possible. Three area teams start at home, three on the road. Sumner-Fredericksburg returns the most production from 2022, with North Fayette Valley close behind.
Oelwein begins the season in full health, which derailed a promising campaign, while Wapsie Valley revamps after losing a large senior class.
Oelwein vs. Charles City
7 p.m., Husky Stadium
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: Oelwein 36, Charles City 13, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2006): Tied, 3-3
News and notes: Comets quarterback Jordan Foster threw for 71 yards and a touchdown last season, but also threw a pick. … Isaiah Roe ran for a 41-yard score and 131 yards on eight carries. … The Comets scored in double-digits just twice last season. … The Huskies bring back three and a half of their five scores from last season’s win, with running backs Josh Ladeburg and Ethan DeTemmerman and wide receiver Hayden Rummel returning. … DeTemmerman made two interceptions in the game last season, which represented one-third of the Huskies’ interceptions for the season. … Sophomore Maddox Pattison threw for 123 yards on 14 completions during late-season action as one of four who played the position last year.
West Central at Dunkerton
7 p.m., Dunkerton
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: West Central 44, Dunkerton 6, 2022
Historical matchup: West Central, 5-3
News and notes: New quarterback Jed Tyler threw for six yards and ran for two, while new No. 1 tailback Adam Scott ran for 106 and two scores as the offense completely rebuilds after losing 47 of 49 touchdowns scored. … The Raiders ran for 95 yards and passed for 94 in the loss last season. … Dunkerton’s Rylie Marquart passed for 89 of his 98 yards in 2022 during this game. … The Raiders scored 120 points during their seven losses, and 86 in their lone victory.
Wapsie Valley vs. Jesup
7:30 p.m., Jerry Southmayd Stadium
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 48, Jesup 6, 2013
Historical matchup: WV, 6-0
News and notes: The J-Hawks haven’t won more than three games in a season since 2016, and not more than two since 2019. … QB Ryan Treptow threw for 1,240 yards and 12 scores and ran for three TDs and 70 yards last season. … Jesup brings back two of its top three receivers, but they combined for fewer yards and scores than graduated Brevin Dahl’s output. … The Warriors play someone not named Denver for the first time since 2019. … new QB Kanen Decker made more tackles (16.5) than passes and rush attempts (11) in 2022. … Senior Traeton Sauerbrei (373 yards rushing, 41 yards receiving) is the top returning back and the lone returnee who caught a pass last season. … Sauerbrei snagged a team-best five interceptions. … Wapsie has two kicking options back in Chase Ackerman and Blake Hesse.
North Fayette Valley vs. Independence
7:30 p.m., Ron Wymer Field
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: Independence 46, North Fayette Valley 34, 2020
Historical matchup: Independence, 2-1
News and notes: The historical matchup series, based on known records, was a back-to-back in 2014-15, a 2020 game, and today. … The Mustangs replace Mitchell Johnson, who accounted for 32 TDs and 1,635 yards of offense, but return top rusher Treyton Weber (922 yards, 12 scores). … Outside of Weber and Johnson, Independence scored six rushing TDs. … The Mustangs intercepted nine passes last season. … Junior Decklyn Heins threw for nearly 1,200 yards last season. … Classmate Ayden Burrow ran for 857 and 12 scores and is one of just two returning TigerHawks to accumulate more than 100 yards rushing. … NFV had consecutive winning seasons for the first time since 2015-16.
Sumner-Fredericksburg at East Buchanan
7:30 p.m., Winthrop
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: East Buchanan 21, Sumner-Fredericksburg 6, 2017
Historical matchup: East Buchanan, 2-0
News and notes: Roughly 90 percent of the Cougar offensive production returns, highlighted by QB Davis Van Sickle (705 pass yards, 122 rush yards) and tailback Noah Henderson (392 rush yards, 184 receiving yards). … Everyone who recorded a full sack for Sumner returns. … The Buccaneers bring back two 1,000-yard rushers in Tanner Thurn (1,474) and Hunter Bowers (1,098). … Bowers is the leading receiver with 286 yards. … Senior Cody Fox snared nine sacks in 2022, adding two recovered fumbles and an interception. … East Buchanan punted just 10 times last season.
Starmont at South Winneshiek
7 p.m., Calmar
Last week: Scrimmage for both teams
Last time out: South Winneshiek 48, Starmont 20, 2022
Historical matchup: South Winneshiek, 5-0
News and notes: Starmont QB Nick Willfong threw for 110 yards and a score and Anthony King ran for two and caught Willfong’s TD pass in last season’s loss. … The Stars collected 304 yards of offense in 2022. … Brady Ohrt threw two TDs and ran for another for South Winneshiek in 2022. … The Warriors have allowed just 46 points to the Stars during the current five-consecutive game series.
— Historical matchups info via VarsityBound, from 2006 onward