It’s district time — for the bigger classes. While the Class A and 8-Man ranks began district play last week, the rest of the area opens the journey for a playoff spot tonight. Both Oelwein and North Fayette Valley went through non-league play winless, but that doesn’t matter. Sumner-Fredericksburg ran through its opposition, but that might not matter. Meanwhile, Wapsie Valley and West Central hit the road looking for victory.
Oelwein (0-3) at
Crestwood (0-3)
7 p.m., Crestwood High School
Last week: Sumner-Fredericksburg 58, Oelwein 6; Decorah 34, Crestwood 6
Last time out: Crestwood 41, Oelwein 6, 2020
Historical matchup (as of 2008): Crestwood, 4-3
News and notes: Oelwein hasn’t beaten Crestwood since 2011. … The 2020 game was the first between the two since 2013. … Maddox Pattison averages 11.4 yards per completion for the Huskies. … Pattison has accounted for three of Oelwein’s four scores. … Cadets QB Dylan Shelton has accounted for all three Crestwood scores.
West Central (1-2, 1-1) at Riceville (2-1, 0-1)
7 p.m., Riceville HS
Last week: Turkey Valley 50, West Central 7; Don Bosco 42, Riceville 6
Last time out: West Central 58, Riceville 34, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2015): Riceville, 3-1
News and notes: Each team has won by a score of 50-plus to 30-plus the past two seasons (Riceville, 56-30, 2021; WC, 58-34, 2022). … Each team has three interceptions, with six different players hauling in one. … Adam Scott has nearly tripled his 2022 production three games into his senior year. … Panthers QB Jack Adams scored five TDs in the game last season. … Adams has three pass TDs and three rush TDs this season. … Riceville has six takeaways, while West Central has five.
Wapsie Valley (2-1, 1-0) at North Greene (3-0, 1-0)
7 p.m., North Butler High School
Last week: Wapsie Valley 27, South Winneshiek 0; North Butler 25, West Fork 0
Last time out: Wapsie Valley 62, North Butler 0, 2013
Historical matchup (as of 2012): WV, 2-0
News and notes: Comparatively, WV beat South Winn by 27 and NB beat South Winn by eight. … Wapsie’s Traeton Sauerbrei is tied for second in Class A with four interceptions. … Kanen Decker and Sauerbrei each have four TDs. … Ian Buzynski has 11 yards on three kick returns and 103 yards on four receptions, with a TD in each category. … North Butler’s Hunter Rademaker is tied for the lead with 4.5 sacks. … Tanner Arjes is tied for third in the class with 24 solo tackles. … QB Brody Wangsness is fifth in the class with 23.4 yards per completion.
North Fayette Valley (0-3) vs. Waukon (1-2)
7:30 p.m., Ron Wymer Field, NFV
Last week: Waukon 28, Independence 19; Denver 35, North Fayette Valley 14
Last time out: Waukon 45, North Fayette Valley 23, 2022
Historical matchup (as of 2010): NFV, 7-6
News and notes: Comparatively, Waukon beat Independence by nine while NFV lost by 28. … NFV’s Cael Reichter is third in 2A in yards per catch (16.3) and fourth in yards receiving (310 yards). … The TigerHawks have 13.5 tackles for loss. … Waukon’s Jack O’Neill is tied for third in the class with two interceptions. … The Indians’ two-QB system has produced 385 yards passing and 224 yards rushing. … Jaxon Brinkman also has one reception for 15 yards to go with his pass and rush production.