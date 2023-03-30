An abbreviated Frostbite Invitational on Tuesday in Sumner saw the host, North Iowa Cedar League foe Wapsie Valley and North Fayette Valley among nine teams able to get some work in before April.
“Coaches and meet starters came to a decision to end the meet after the boys 800 (-meter relay) due to cold,” Sumner head coach Dan Leete said. “I actually missed two of our best races, the girls and boys 800, because I called the coaches meeting.
“We competed well and it was good to get in as much of the meet as we could. Hillary Trainor started off her year with a great performance in the 3,000. Kade Mitchell jumped his personal best in the high jump and won at 6-1.”
Frostbite Invitational
Sumner
Tuesday
Boys
Team scores
2. Sumner-Fredericksburg 76, 4. Wapsie Valley 58, 5. North Fayette Valley 57
100-meter dash
2. Traeton Sauerbrei, WV 11.94, 3. Kade Mitchell, S-F 11.97, 4. Braden Knight, WV 12.14, 5. Waylon Martin, NFV 12.18, 5. Weston Schares, WV 12.18, 9. Noah Henderson, S-F 12.54
400 meters
1. Aidan Shannon, WV 53.54, 2. Trey Nederhoff, S-F 54.25, 4. Teagan Werner, S-F 59.73, 7. Colton Zupke, S-F 1:00.99
3,200 meters
4. Ethan Boyle, S-F 12:03.48, 7. Peyton Elliott, NFV 13:50, 8. Ezekiel Stansbery, NFV 14:18.81
High jump
1. Mitchell, S-F 6-1, 3. Mason Harter, WV 5-4, 4. Werner, S-F J5-4, 6. Nolan Bakke, NFV J5-4
Long jump
3. Davis Van Sickle, S-F J17-9
Shot put
3. Blake Reichter, NFV 41-4, 7. Will Reisner, S-F 35-1, 8. Ethan Hunt, S-F 33-9
Discus
1. B. Reichter, NFV 145-9.5, 4. Cael Reichter, NFV 113-2, 6. Derek Hilsenbeck, WV 105-2
800 relay
1. Sumner (Grant Henderson, N. Henderson, Travis Smith, Tatum Nuss) 1:39.12, 3. NFV (Martin, Ben Mabb, Braxton Kuker, Lukas McGowan) 1:41, 7. Wapsie (Manny Huebner, Jaxson Kuhlmann, Garet Shannon, Chase Ackerman) 1:48.77
3,200 relay
2. Wapsie (A. Shannon, Ian Buzynski, Finn Schaefer, Daniel Platte) 9:35.02, 4. NFV (Dillon Sparrgrove, Brock Soppe, Leo Phan, McGowan) 9:51.63, 7. Sumner (Owen Schoonover, Lewey Arens, Smith, Tate Rochford) 10:13.58
800 sprint medley
2. Sumner (Mitchell, Smith, Nuss, Nederhoff) 1:41.33, 4. Wapsie (Knight, Sauerbrei, Schares, Hunter Kane) 1:42.8, 5. NFV (Martin, Kuker, Ty Hurda, Mabb) 1:48.82
Distance medley
3. Wapsie (Huebner, Brock Kleitsch, Buzynski, Dawson Schmit) 4:11.25, 5. Sumner (G. Henderson, Rhys Land, Schoonover, Rochford) 4:18.27, 6. NFV (Lucas McLellan, Chase Imoehl, Jaxson Lundgren, Ryan Putney) 4:40.61
Shuttle hurdle relay
2. NFV (Caden Kerr, Lundgren, Logan Boehm, Ayden Burrow) 1:08.52, 4.
Wapsie Valley (Schmit, Harter, Bryce Zimmerman, G. Shannon) 1:12.44, 6. Sumner (Van Sickle, Smith, Zupke, Achilles Quigley) 1:16.42
Girls
Team scores
2. Wapsie Valley 75, 4. Sumner-Fredericksburg 54, 9. North Fayette Valley 22
100-meter dash
1. Hannah Knight, WV 13.29, 3. Jaylin May, WV 13.56, 4. Jana Meyer, S-F 13.59, 6. Sasha Gitch, S-F 13.92, 7. Ava Bernhard, S-F 14.35
400 meters
5. Isabelle Elliott, S-F 1:08.68, 8. Kiley Schmitz, WV 1:11.86
3,000 meters
1. Hillary Trainor, S-F 11:25.77
High jump
4. Claire Rucker, S-F 4-6, 5. Bernhard J4-6
Long jump
7. La Rue 13-8, 8. Justine Cowley, NFV 13-7.75
Shot put
1. Elle Voy, WV 34-8, 3. Hannah Schroeder, NFV 32-0, 7. Kayla Wilkinson, S-F 28-11, 8. Olivia Kleppe, NFV 28-1
800 relay
1. Sumner (Meyer, Bernhard, Cami Judisch, Gitch) 1:55.45, 2. Wapsie (May, Knight, LeeAnn Oltrogge, Brylee Bellis) 1:57.61, 4. Wapsie (Kylee Moulds, Isabel LaRue, Emma Jones, Avery Jones) 2:02.99, 6. NFV (Cowley, Ashton Schultz, Rachel Everman, Nicole Jacobsen) 2:05.97
3,200 relay
1. Wapsie (Ava VanDaele, Bellis, Moulds, E. Jones) 11:27.86, 6. NFV (Cowley, Addison Chapman, Lexi Steffens, Alivia Mueller) 12:20.26, 7. Sumner (Aubree Land, Kate Reisner, Josie Sassman, Ella Pitz) 12:42.16
800 sprint medley
3. Sumner (Meyer, Judisch, Elliott, Gitch) 2:01.55, 4. Wapsie (May, Knight, Peyton Curley, Schmitz) 2:03.1, 9. NFV (Baylee Rue, Nicole Jacobsen, Rachel Everman, Schultz) 2:12.21
Distance medley
4. Wapsie (LaRue, Corina Gray, Adelynn Wierck, Maya Barnes) 4:40.3, 7. NFV (Brooke Burgin, Rue, Kaelyn Nuss, Tristan Kuhse) 4:40.60
Shuttle hurdle relay
2. Wapsie (Zoe Westpfahl, Austin Franck, Kalle Voy, Kate Risse) 1:20.64, 5. NFV (Taylor Neuzil, Lisbeth Trinidad, Burgin, Alexa Popenhagen) 1:35.32
* — placed top eight but did not count toward team points