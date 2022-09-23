FAIRBANK — Braden Knight sees it as happenstance.
The senior leads Wapsie Valley in rush yards with 251 total four games into the season. However, 154 came in last week’s road win at AGWSR; it was a little more than half of the team’s 295.
“We’ve fixed some things with our line, and we really stepped up last game,” Knight said. “That’s how I got all my yardage — that’s who I’m giving it to, the line.”
Head coach Duane Foster noted before the season it was going to take a committee to replace a lot of last season’s yardage and scoring (972, with 11 touchdowns) from now-departed Hunter Robinson. To that point, four runners have more than 100 yards, with Knight the only one above 200. Junior Traeton Sauerbrei has four of the seven rush touchdowns and has seemingly become the goal-line back.
“Yeah, pretty much,” Knight said of being comfortable in a rotation. “There’s not much else you can do — just make sure you’re ready, prepared for it.
“It’s not as bad because we all rotate during practice and games.”
Both he and quarterback Casey O’Donnell reiterated Foster’s outlook this week.
“Our line has really stepped it up. They knew after the first couple games, they were doing well but there were things they could work on,” O’Donnell said. “The line fixed some things and that opened holes for Braden, which helped him get those yards. And like I’ve said before, once the run game gets going, that opens our pass game.”
Knight’s pass-catching ability has grown as well. He had one catch for minus-5 yards as a junior but has eight catches for 122 and a team-high three scores this season.
He garnered six takeaways in 2021 (four interceptions, two fumble recoveries) and has two halfway through 2022.
Knight’s other major contribution to his club has come via the kicking game.
He averaged 44.7 yards per kickoff as a junior and is at 41.5 yards per kickoff as a senior.
He made 25 extra-point kicks in 2021 and is 14 for 15 in 2022.
Knight’s 14 extra points made rank fifth in Class A and he is one of just 13 kickers who have connected on double-digit PATs in the class.
Helps to have a kicker, right?
“The North Linn game,” O’Donnell said of last season’s first-round road playoff win. “We won 7-6 because of his extra-point kick. If we hadn’t had Braden, it could have been 6-6. Braden’s extra point won that game for us.
“The little things are what count. Being able to do things like that in a game, a close situation, matters.”
That road playoff win also came because of three crucial defensive stops, but O’Donnell was correct. One kick makes a difference.
Knight came into kicking at an early age as many youth tend to — recreational soccer.
“I played soccer back in what, was it?” Knight looks to his classmate.
“Elementary school,” O’Donnell said.
“Yeah, elementary,” Knight replied. “We played soccer together, and with some others. It was probably that, and just practicing it and taking it in, I guess.”
Did Knight envision himself as a future kicking prospect?
“I just thought it was pretty fun back then, so might as well stick with it,” he said. “Didn’t think too much about getting on the field with it. But it has helped.”
There was a kicking camp here or there, but mostly Knight’s work has come from walking onto the practice field after summer workouts and booting the ball, along with in-season practice.
“I’ve thought about it a little bit,” he said of becoming a college kicker. “We’ll see.”