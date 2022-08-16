Nothing is on record.
Yet Steve Milder’s 45th season coaching West Central has already had so much to parse.
The program will celebrate its 1997 Class A championship, the only one in school history, during halftime of its Aug. 26 game against Kee in Maynard. Then the program learned that Meskwaki Settlement School cancelled its season.
Meskwaki’s eight-game 8-man slate was wiped clean, but it was done far enough in advance that the IHSAA allowed those affected to schedule a game to make up for it should they choose.
Five of those programs did so, with most scheduling each other for this Friday.
Colo-Nesco, Dunkerton, GMG, Janesville, and West Central added a Week 0 contest.
GMG and Janesville play each other, as do Dunkerton and the Blue Devils. Colo-Nesco will play Riceville.
“I think it is a good thing because we get to have a real game before everybody else,” senior Creighton Houge said. “Get more experience.”
Janesville and Riceville play West Central this season in District 3 play.
“It will put us a step ahead of some teams,” Brooks Ingels said of playing the Raiders this week. “There are teams that are playing week 0, but most of the teams on our schedule aren’t. They’re going to be scrimmaging”
Milder and Co. recently found out another District 3 foe, Rockford, will not participate in a varsity season. A social media post from the school’s official Twitter account cited “low numbers of upper classmen” in moving to a junior varsity-only schedule this season.
West Central now has two open dates, Sept. 23 and Oct. 7, and homecoming week was moved from Oct. 7 to Sept. 30’s game against Tripoli.
“At this point in the season, we’ve already had a couple games cancelled,” Cushion said. “It’s a bad thing because we don’t get to play as much.”
Milder spent much of Monday’s practice culling together his own numbers. Injury recovery has kept one from practicing consistently, and the coach said a pair of players are still on a family trip but believed to come back into the program when school begins.
The Blue Devils will officially play seven games, with a potential eighth-game agreement if neither West Central nor Central Elkader make the playoffs.