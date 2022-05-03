INDEPENDENCE — Wet. Weary.
We can do better.
It seemed to be the consensus opinion from several within Oelwein as Monday’s invitational turned from overcast and cold to consistent drizzling. The Huskies scored 77 points to place fifth among seven teams in a warm-up to Thursday’s North Iowa Cedar League championships.
Junior Libby Gearhart won the 1,500-meter run in 18 seconds with a time of 6 minutes, 1.15 seconds. Gearhart also placed second in the 3,000 (12:16.36) and third in the 800 (2:42.85).
“I placed okay last night in my races; however I know my times could definitely improve,” she said. “I need to really focus on running more confident and trusting my training as we near the end of the season.”
The younger Gearhart’s win was Oelwein’s only gold; her silver was one of four picked up by the Huskies. Her bronze was one of four for Oelwein.
“Our kids competed well in a small meet for the number of teams, but a competitive meet in the quality of teams,” said assistant coach Jason Gearhart. “Our kids need to continue to peak as we progress to the conference and district meets. The kids need to be confident in their training and abilities as we near the end of the season.”
Natalie Crandall was runner-up in the 100 (13.55) while Malayna Kiel went 2-3 in the 100 hurdles (17.25) and 400 hurdles (1:16.63).
“Libby and Natalie ran well and were able to score a lot of points,” coach Gearhart said.
Jillian Prouty set a personal-best with a 1,500 time of 6:19.58 to place third while the 3,200 relay (11:57.23) was second and the 400 relay was third (54.67). She also PR’d her split during a distance relay.
“I was excited for my teammate Jillian Prouty who PR’d in two of her events,” Libby said. “My teammates and I will continue to work hard to prepare for conference and districts.”
Crandall echoed her teammate.
“I think today was a learning curve for me,” Crandall said. “I know my team has amazing potential and we can go far. We all have to believe and put on the effort.
“It also helped me to realize that even if you push your hardest someone can still beat you — so in other words, work harder.”
Coach Gearhart noted others put forth PR’s in the meet before conference, which is a good sign they’re ready for the postseason. Bailee Craun placed fifth in the long jump with a 14 foot, 8 inch PR and Merissa Rogers scored points by placing sixth in the 400 hurdles. Four of the relays scored top-5 points.