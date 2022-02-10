Four of the six area teams will know how far their postseason goes by Saturday night, while two North Iowa Cedar League East programs begin theirs early next week.
West Central (7-14) opened their Class 1A Region 4 first round game Thursday at Central City (12-9).
“They have two primary shooters who we will need to locate,” head coach Micah Ruroden said Wednesday of Sara Reid (19 points per game, 10 rebounds) and Bailee Weber (14.5 ppg). “Their length will give us some trouble if we let it. If we can be strong with the ball and make their girls play defense for long possessions, we can put ourselves in position to win.”
Both teams have put up more than 300 3-pointers this season, with the Wildcats hitting 100 and the Blue Devils hitting 91. Central City averages 52 points per game while West Central averages 42, with 11 from Aaliyah Gordon and 9.5 from Kaydence Martin.
“We will need to take good shots and communicate on the defensive side,” Ruroden said. “This is a game we can win — it will come down to taking care of the ball, and not digging a hole early on.”
Three programs open their postseason Saturday. In Class 3A, Oelwein will play at Vinton-Shellsburg (Region 3) while North Fayette Valley hosts New Hampton (Region 2). In Class 2A, Starmont is at South Winneshiek (Region 4).
“It’s a young, but up and coming New Hampton team,” NFV head coach Jim Calkins said of the Chickasaws (7-13). “(Carlee) Rochford girl is a terrific athlete. We need to rebound and get back in transition to stop her from fastbreaking coast to coast. We also need to take care of the ball. They do not have a lot of size, so we need to attack the paint.”
Rochford averages 25 points per game, and 10.6 rebounds. The junior has scored nearly 50 percent of her team’s points (477 of 958). The TigerHawks (15-6) counter with a more balanced attack, led by Kenlin Schmitt (12.2 ppg) and Alyssa Bohr (10.6 pgg). Justine Cowley adds eight per game and Makenna Grove chips in seven.
The No. 14 ranked Vikings (13-8) put up 53 per game as a squad. Much of it comes from a six-girl junior class, led by Alyssa Griffith (12.3), Sophia Kreutner (8.4) and Ashlie Meyer (7.4).
“Our matchup with Vinton-Shellsburg will be a difficult test, but our girls will be up to the challenge,” Oelwein head coach Jason Yessak said. “Vinton-Shellsburg has had a great regular season. The great thing about postseason basketball is everyone starts over.
“The Griffith and Davis girls have done a tremendous job all year. They have a lot of depth to support those two. Coach (Rich) Haisman has done a tremendous job with the girls at Vinton.”
A pair of Oelwein’s NICL East foes don’t take the court until Tuesday, both on the road in Class 2A, Region 4.
Sumner-Fredericksburg (15-5) plays at MFL MarMac (18-4) in Monona. Riley Moreland (18 points per game, nine rebounds per game) leads the Bulldogs, who score 53 points per game. Grace Anderson chips in nine points a game and six rebounds.
The Cougars counter with the post presence of Morgan Brandt (22 points, 12 rebounds) and Isabelle Elliott (10 points, eight rebounds).
Wapsie Valley (10-12) plays at Osage (18-3), where the Warriors have to defend Claudia Aschenbrenner (15 points per game) and Samantha Brandau (12 points, 11 rebounds).
“They are a long and experienced team,” head coach Kayla Ott said. “Their height and length will give us trouble if we do not stay disciplined or patient in our offense.
“We have been playing defense well; our will to get rebounds will help us in our pursuit to beat Osage and make a postseason run. The sky’s the limit for our girls this postseason.”
Lydia Imbrogno (10.4 ppg, 9.4 rpg) and Marty Bodensteiner (10.2 ppg) bring frontcourt scoring for the visitors.