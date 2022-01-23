CORALVILLE — A secret no longer.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced prior to the placement matches at the IWCOA Girls State Wrestling Championships on Saturday that it voted Jan. 12 to officially sanction wrestling as the 11th sport under the union’s purview. More than 1,000 girls participated in the sport this season and nearly 700 competed at state this season.
“That was my proudest moment, not my wins in the tournament,” Oelwein’s Ryley Hartman said. “Knowing all of the sacrifices that I and all of the other girls have made for this sport have paid off. Our dreams are now a reality, and we all had a part in it.”
The majority of the two-day IWCOA-sponsored tournament saw nonstop talk about sanctioning coming from pockets throughout XStream Arena until word of the announcement leaked an hour before it happened.
A pair of Sumner-Fredericksburg wrestlers expressed their appreciation.
“I’m happy it got sanctioned,” sophomore 100-pound medalist Hillary Trainor said. “Girls wrestle, too.”
Added Sasha Gitch: “I’m really looking forward to the changes made by the growth of the sport.”
The first sanctioned season will take place in the 2022-23 school year.
“We think there’s a great foundation in place for the success of this sport and we intend to fully support these Iowa Girls as they continue their pursuit of championships,” IGHSAU Executive Director Jean Berger said. “As the sanctioning process unfolded, the Board was able to quickly approve this new opportunity for our girls and schools across the state. The increase in participation, the growth in youth wrestling and the willingness of our schools to commit to the sport all factored into this decision.”
The IGHSAU intends to follow the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) wrestling rules and guidelines. The next steps in this process include meeting with an appointed IGHSAU wrestling advisory committee this winter to finalize details for this roll-out year that include format for the season, classification system, weight classes, and postseason/tournament details.
“The journey to sanctioning girls wrestling as a sport for the IGHSAU has been a labor of love,” IGHSAU Associate Director and wrestling administrator Erin Kirtley said. “I’m honored to have been given the job as a catalyst to get this part of the process accomplished for the girls in our state.”
To date, 58 schools have committed to sponsoring girls wrestling programs in Iowa. The latest data from Trackwrestling.com shows 1,018 girls participating in high school wrestling, represented by over 185 Iowa schools. Nearly 700 wrestlers were at state this past weekend, including 20 from five area schools.