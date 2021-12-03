FAIRBANK — Do the little things properly.
Both Wapsie Valley coaches Kayla Ott and Marty McKowen opined that Thursday after their girls and boys basketball teams, respectively, fell in North Iowa Cedar League play to Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Both coaches praised aspects from their respective squads but noted neither did enough to come away with wins. The girls fell, 41-36, in the opener and the boys lost, 58-44, in the nightcap.
Free throws again derail Warrior girls
It was more than the foul shots.
But those are clearly an issue as Wapsie Valley fell to 0-3. Ott’s club came in shooting 48 percent from the line (18 for 37) and missed its first seven free throws on Thursday.
Wapsie was 3 for 14 in the first half and 5 for 16 when the game closed.
“We have to buckle in,” Ott said. “We started the season with big things we were working on, and now we have to start honing in on the small things, like free throws, like (making) shots close to the rim.”
Wapsie Valley grabbed 18 offensive rebounds but scored just seven points off the second chances. The Warriors missed at least five putback attempts inside the lane.
There were bright spots. Wapsie earned six second-chance opportunities off inbound plays under their own basket and scored five points off that and snagged eight points off 12 steals.
Mary Bodensteiner’s jumper with 15 seconds left in the first quarter cut the deficit to 10-8 and it was 10-9, G-R, when Reagan Barnes split free throws early in the second.
The deficit remained in the three to five-point range most of the contest afterward and dropped to two (29-27) on a Lydia Imbrogno jumper.
Anna Curley’s 3-pointer thinned the margin to 36-33 with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left. But the home team went scoreless for more than two minutes and were down five by the time they did.
Bodensteiner scored 14 and grabbed six rebounds battling foul trouble while Imbrogno added nine and two blocks. Kate Risse contributed six rebounds, four assists and four steals while Peyton Curley garnered four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
“These girls have it in them,” Ott said. “It’s been a big growth process and a big learning process. We’ve seen dramatic changes in the first three games. Now it’s just getting us over this hump.
“They just need to feel comfortable with a basketball in their hands.”
Defensive end, timely
misses derail Wapsie boys
Breaking in a brand-new backcourt is going to take some time.
Longtime head coach Marty McKowen knows it and repeated it after Thursday’s defeat. He also felt a lot of the downfall was because of his own program.
“I’m going to give G-R credit because they’re a good basketball team and well-coached,” McKowen said. “But a lot of the times when things went wrong for us, it was self-inflicted wounds. Not rotating our defense correctly therefore we give them a wide-open shot in the corner.
“We had four times coming out of timeouts that we ran the play incorrectly. You’d think coming out of a timeout, you’d be ‘OK, I’m settled, I’m relaxed, I’m going to do it.’ Those are things we have to learn from and get better at.”
A key for the Rebels stealing a road win was the Warriors’ defense after giving up the ball. Gladbrook-Reinbeck netted 10 steals and scored 15 points off the thefts.
William Kiburis’ layup off Isaac Clark’s steal closed a quick 4-0 run that knotted the contest at 21-all. Later, a Kiburis steal and dunk put the visitors up 29-22 — and the theft came off a Warrior offensive rebound.
Mason Harter’s 3-pointer cut the deficit to four with 15 seconds left in the opening half, but Kiburis scored on a layup three seconds before the halftime buzzer.
Wapsie had a chance early to close within one or two the game, but a turnover led to a Luke Riffey jumper and a 33-28 Rebels lead.
The margin hit 11 points on Caleb Egesdal’s 3 (41-30) in the middle of the third quarter and it was never cut to less than nine points afterward.
“It is an inexperienced team, for the most part,” McKowen said. “We just need to build more experience, get better at what we’re doing and get used to the combinations that we’re playing.”
The Rebels also scored five points on both inbounds plays under their own basket while the home team had three such plays and didn’t net a point. Wapsie scored seven second-chance points off offensive rebounds and hit a 3 off one of its three steals, but it wasn’t enough.
Harter scored 14 and made four blocks while Gunner Meyer netted eight and Parker Landsgard chipped in seven. Michael Mann and Andrew Westpfahl added six apiece.
“That’s just the mental side of it,” McKowen said of the confluence of backcourt inexperience and most of their in-game mistakes. “And that’s what we talked about — we have to get mentally tougher. We have the physical side; it’s the mental side we have to get better at.
“A lot of what we do is very difficult to execute, but as I told the kids ‘If it was easy, everybody would do it.’ What we do is not easy, and we’ll get better at it.”