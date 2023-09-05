CEDAR RAPIDS — Timeout was called, and Sydney Matthias quickly conferred with assistant coach Trystin Luneckas.
It was a few moments after the Kirkwood Community College freshman setter went up for her third kill attempt. Matthias’ full-out attack was blocked back onto Kirkwood’s side, adding one of a few consecutive points for Ellsworth Community College.
Those second-set ECC points drew head coach Dave Brown to call for time.
“I don’t know what I said, right?” Matthias grinned after the 25-9, 25-21, 25-9 victory Aug. 30. “I don’t remember — that’s what I’m going to tell you, is that I don’t remember.”
Matthias collected her fair share of kills as a four-year mainstay for Wapsie Valley, and was set up by Makayla Howard in a moment of panic for Howard.
“Makayla started to square up and I was like, ‘Oh, this is my time. This is it,’” said Matthias, who had one kill in the match on five attempts.
“Then it didn’t (work); it just didn’t. It got over (the net) — and came back a little bit faster than I thought it was going to.”
Matthias has 20 kills in her first 10 collegiate contests for Kirkwood, which is 9-1 and has won nine consecutive matches heading into today’s date with Iowa Central Community College. The weekend brings the annual four-match Kirkwood Invitational and continues what has become a breakout first year for the former Warrior at the current five-time NJCAA national tournament qualifier (2018-2022).
“Sydney’s been amazing,” first-year Eagles head coach Brown said. “She was put in a situation when our setter got hurt earlier this year to run a 5-1, and she’s really stepped up. She leads the offense, she has an amazing attitude. She’s just a good person, which I really value.”
Grace Embretson and Matthias were expected to split time, or play together in a 4-2 system. Instead, Matthias was put into the 5-1 system — the same she was part of in high school — and kept playing like nothing changed.
Well, save for the amount of action during the season. Kirkwood has played two single matches, with a week between them. Outside of tournaments, Kirkwood’s schedule has at least a few days between each individual match, if not a full week.
“(In) High school volleyball, we were playing two nights a week and on weekends, too,” Matthias said. “I think I was expecting the same thing (at Kirkwood), but it honestly feels more spread out than high school. But it’s still intense volleyball. It’s college volleyball — it’s intense.”
More time between matches is good, right?
“Yes and no,” she said. “It gives you a little more time to fine-tune things when you come back into practice. I like being able to go back and fine-tune things.
“At the same time, it helps to go from, say you have a bad game, and you can just wipe it off (in high school) because you play again real soon.”
Matthias has played in every set of every match and collected 308 assists, 58 digs, 21 aces, 20 kills and 14 block assists.
“Her setting has come a long way since the beginning of August, for sure,” Brown said. “She’s just a little bit more assertive. She’s spreading out (the offense), reversing the flow a little bit more.
“She’s dictating where we’re attacking, and understanding the game a little more. She’s seeing the other side of the net better, along with our side, and it lets her distribute a little more evenly, putting the other team off guard.”