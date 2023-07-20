An Oelwein golf alumi tournament was Marti Rosenstiel’s brainchild for years. The town’s sesquicentennial provided the required kickstart.
Rosenstiel’s creation honored a quartet of ‘Mt. Rushmore-style’ names in Oelwein’s golf history when the first annual Oelwein alumni golf tournament teed off last Saturday at Hickory Grove Golf Course.
The first group of honorees were former Husky golf coaches Bob Downs and Howard Klatt, as well as Clair Harrington and Whitey Olander.
“I’ve wanted to do this tournament for a while,” Rosenstiel said. “My goal was to get more alumni in from out of town just because — Oelwein has a couple other school-based tournaments that raise money for the programs, and Oelwein people are always part of it.”
When it came to putting together the first class of honorees, Rosenstiel knew two beloved coaches were at the top of the list. Klatt started the girls golf program in 1966 and coached it for 46 years. Downs was a longtime boys basketball and boys golf coach who was a 2016 Iowa Golf Coaches Hall of Fame inductee.
“I wanted to honor Mr. Downs and Mr. Klatt because they have such a long history with Oelwein golf as coaches and both recently passed away,” Rosenstiel said. “That was a no-brainer. And when I heard Whitey Olander’s story, I was like, ‘Well, Whitey plays with me all the time. I have to see if he wants to be part of it.’ And Clair is another legend. He’s a legend.”
At a time Oelwein had no formal golf team, Olander and four others convinced a teacher to take them as a group in 1962 to the state golf tournament. The cohort won the 1962 Class B state championship, with Bill Ritter and John Wetlauffer shooting 77s, Rod Kilcoyne carding an 83 and Steve Biddinger posting an 85. Oelwein beat St. Mary’s, Marshalltown for the title.
Harrington graduated in 1948 and has golfed “for most of his life,” Rosenstiel joked. He recently collected his second lifetime hole-in-one at Hickory Grove Gold Course at the age of 93.
Olander and Harrington took ceremonial shots on their behalf, while Dan Klatt took one on behalf of the Klatt family and Steve Sanders took one on behalf of the Downs family.
“We hope to do this every year. That’s why we call it ‘annual,’” Rosenstiel joked in front of the crowd of 100.
“We’d like to make it an annual event, with a set date,” he told the Daily Register on Tuesday. “The golf course was also in phenomenal shape, and they did a great job helping us put together the event.”
Twenty pairs of twosomes played off, with Tim Kane and Jay Melchert posting a score of 68 to win. Olander and his son, Russ, tied for second.
The field also competed in a ‘Battle of the Decades’ on Friday.
Janice Minton’s artwork adorned the clubhouse, with each decade of Husky athletics highlighted on 12 posters representing the 1940s through early 2020s.