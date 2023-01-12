MAYNARD — New year, new you.
Freshman to sophomore. Barely playing to — starting point guard?
Absolutely correct for West Central’s Faith Steinbronn.
“For better or worse, she’s in the middle of the wolves and trying to find ways to survive,” head coach Micah Ruroden said. “We’re willing to work through those things with what we have. We have pieces that can support her, and we see that when she starts to make the right reads, things click for us.”
Steinbronn ended her freshman season with 14 points, 12 rebounds, six steals and four assists in 15 games played. Fourteen shots from the field, 18 free throws in 15 games played. Ten games in for the Blue Devils (3-7), Steinbronn’s numbers have skyrocketed in comparison.
“Faith has done an amazing job stepping up,” junior center Kaydence Martin said. “As a sophomore starting for the first time, she’s doing well.
“I think next year Faith is going to do amazing things. I think she’s going to be a great ballhandler, but right now the pressure is hard for someone who doesn’t have a lot of experience.”
Steinbronn noted, like her coach and teammate, this year is one of progression. Most of her freshman season, if she was passed the ball, she’d literally put her head down and watch the ball as she dribbled. That tic has dropped a mass percentage; it’s not yet at zero but she has gotten better at watching the play develop and court movement on the offensive end.
“Definitely taking the ball, going through presses,” is a constant development, she noted. “That’s the hardest part right now. And (still) keeping my eyes up when dribbling.
“I just tell myself to keep my eyes up.”
Steinbronn has scored at least 39 points through eight games scored, and has 20 rebounds, 12 steals, 11 assists and three blocks in updated statistics through six games. She is 9 for 36 from the field (compared to 5 for 14 last season) and 8 for 18 from the line.
“We’ve worked hard in teaching reads and being patient and not panicking. We’re still working through that, but it’s better,” Ruroden said. “She has a pretty good ceiling if I can find ways to get her more experience. She’s learning very quickly. If we can blend some things together, she’s going to be a decent player by her senior year.”