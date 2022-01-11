North Fayette Valley’s Leslie Graves went 3-0 with three pins to win her bracket of the Cedar Falls girl invitational on Monday.
She was the lone champion as North Fayette Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley had wrestlers participate. No team scores were kept.
Both Kerigan Alexander and Claire Koester went 2-1 and placed second in their brackets for the TigerHawks.
Wapsie Valley’s Delaney Youngblut went 0-3 in her four-person bracket.
Sumner-Fredericksburg brought seven girls and came away with runner-up bracket placements from Sasha Gitch (2-1) and Cameryn Judisch (2-1).
Ella Pitz (1-2) placed third and Kenzlei Steffen (1-2) picked up a 1-0 decision.
All three programs and Oelwein will
participate in Saturday’s Independence girls
invitational.