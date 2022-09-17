Carter Jeanes and Ethan DeTemmerman sat in the Husky Stadium bleachers Wednesdaydiscussing DeTemmerman’s expanded role his junior season, where he’s played multiple offensive positions. DeTemmerman’s attitude was, in essence, anything to help the team.
How prescient he was.
DeTemmerman was forced into action as a wingback much of Friday’s contest as Oelwein held on to win its 2A District 4 opener, 36-20, against Jesup to celebrate homecoming.
The junior ran for 62 yards and caught one pass for eight and Jeanes ran for 95 and a touchdown to help power the Huskies (2-2, 1-0). Jeanes threw for a score as well.
“I think it’s just coach Lape knows I can play other positions and want to help the team,” DeTemmerman said. “And everybody trusts everybody.”
Added senior lineman Parker Sperfslage, “It was not pretty. We haven’t played a pretty game yet. But it shows our heart, shows our guts. We fought through it.”
DeTemmerman and Jeanes garnered their highest career single-game outputs because of injuries to tailbacks Josh Ladeburg and Brandon Tournier. Each scored before leaving; Ladeburg’s second-quarter injury paved the way for Tournier to run for 183 yards — a career-high for the sophomore — before he left in the middle of the third.
“Josh, Brandon got hurt. Those are our two main rushers, and we’re just fighting,” Sperfslage said. “Down dudes to suspension, to injury, so it’s just guts. That’s what we have.”
The Huskies led 24-0 at halftime, but the J-Hawks (1-3, 0-1) turned a fumble recovery into a 41-yard scoring drive. It was capped by Ryan Treptow’s 7-yard touchdown. The conversion failed for a 24-6 score.
Oelwein responded with a 78-yard drive, that closed the third and pushed aside two minutes in the fourth. It ran every play and gave Tournier the ball seven times. He ended the drive with a. 10-yard touchdown run for a 30-6 advantage.
Jesup put together another scoring drive, taking advantage of Oelwein missing Ladeburg on defense as well. Treptow found Brevin Dahl for a 10-yard score on fourth-and-8 and it was 30-12, Huskies.
Sperfslage recovered a squib kick and a combination of DeTemmerman, Jeanes and Caden Palmer ran for 63 of the next 66 yards. DeTemmerman closed the drive on a 13-yard touchdown run for a 36-12 lead with 2 minutes, 5 seconds left on the clock.
Treptow threw for another touchdown, hitting Preston Youngblut for 12 yards with a little more than a minute left for the final score of the night.
Oelwein ran for 402 yards and Jeanes threw for 67 on three completions. His 34-yard TD run was one fourth down and his 31-yard TD pass to Hayden Tripp was on fourth down as well.
Tripp caught two passes for 59 yards.
“We tried to open up the playbook a little bit tonight,” Jeanes said. “We came into the game with high expectations, and we were going to try some new stuff.”
Treptow threw for 159 yards and two scores and ran for the other. The J-Hawks ran for just 39 total.
Homecoming king Tyrone Armstead made six tackles, with two for loss. Hayden Rummel, Tournier, and Weston Woodson each had four solo tackles.
Oelwein was one of three 2A-4 teams to win on opening night; Wahlert Catholic (3-1, 1-0) and Waukon (1-3, 1-0) were the others. The Huskies need to place fourth in the six-team district to automatically earn a playoff berth.
Mathematically, that’s two district wins. Friday represented one.
“We have a lot of seniors, 10 of them,” Sperfslage said. “This is our chance, right now.”