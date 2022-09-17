Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Carter Jeanes and Ethan DeTemmerman sat in the Husky Stadium bleachers Wednesdaydiscussing DeTemmerman’s expanded role his junior season, where he’s played multiple offensive positions. DeTemmerman’s attitude was, in essence, anything to help the team.

How prescient he was.

Tags

Trending Food Videos