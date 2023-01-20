SUMNER — Conditioning needs work.
So could the mat work.
The important thing for Sumner-Fredericksburg senior Trace Meyer is that he’s back, and with enough time to get work in before the postseason.
Meyer suffered multiple injuries, including a broken jaw, during a 31-0 playoff loss to Sigourney-Keota on Oct. 21 that necessitated an overnight hospital stay and a lengthy rehabilitation.
“Eighty-two days with that football injury,” the number rolls off head coach/father Jeff Meyer’s tongue. “You wonder where your timing is, and your conditioning. But he’s showing his timing is getting there.
“It’s good to see him back out there.”
Meyer returned to the mat Jan. 10 with a pin of South Winneshiek’s John Donovan in 15 seconds and has slowly climbed back as the regular season ends. Thursday marked another rung in the ladder for the 120-pounder, who went 3-0 with two pins on Senior Night during a quadrangular.
He earned a pin in 51 seconds and another in 1:53, picking up seven takedowns and two 3-point near falls before ending the proceedings.
“I felt good. Still gonna need to get back out, get my cardio back,” Trace said. ““It’s been tough. Not eating, being able to exercise. This is what I’ve been hoping to get back for. It’s hard getting all the cardio and everything back, but I’m getting better every day.”
Sumner’s boys went 1-2, routing Tripoli, 57-0, and losing to AGWSR, 48-36, and Union Community, 46-36. Sumner won all three matches wrestled against the Panthers, went 3-3 against AGWSR and 2-3 against the Knights.
“We were very competitive tonight,” Jeff said. “Head-to-head matchups went pretty well. We did a nice job; if only we had one more weight tonight. Had we had one more guy, we might have won two duals tonight.
“Happy with the performance, thought the effort was good there. Just a little bit short when you only have 10 guys in the lineup.”
Trace concurred.
“I thought we performed pretty well for the guys that we had,” he said. “Just tough giving up that many weights. But I think we wrestled good.”
Kyle Kuhlmann (195) was the only Sumner wrestler to wrestle three times; he went 3-0 with two pins and an 11-6 decision. Grant (220) and Noah Henderson (160) earned pins against Tripoli, and each went 2-1.
Kaden Meyer went 2-1 with a pin on Senior Night, as well.
Sumner girls roll through triangular
The Cougar girls went 4-2 in live matches in beating AGWSR, 42-12, and Union, 39-18.
Ella Pitz’s 6-4 overtime win was the highlight.
Pitz trailed Union’s Josie Bergmeier, 2-1, after one period at 130 pounds, then drew even on a second-period escape. She went ahead 4-2 on a takedown later in the frame. Bergmeier earned a third-period takedown, leading to the sudden victory session.
In overtime, Schares shot in first and found enough strength to complete the takedown after both girls scrambled when they dropped to the mat.
Freshman Jamie Jones went 1-1, with a pin at 155 in 44 seconds. At 120, Mae Wedemeier garnered a pin at 59 seconds in her 120-pound match and Hillary Trainor earned a 49-second pin at 110.
“We’re pedaling, we’re working. Still seeing a lot of the same bad habits, a few bulldozer moves that we’re trying to curb,” head coach Alicia Jones said. “I’d like for them to move their feet a little bit more, but their shots and re-shots were a lot better in the matches.
“When we’re on top, we’re doing a better job of breaking down hips and getting to wrists and things like that.”
Seniors Sasha Gitch and Delaney Youngblut were feted alongside the Meyers.